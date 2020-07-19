Easing monetary policy and stimulus package to drive pound higher: Angel Broking

Vaqarjaved Khan

Price performance

Since the start of 2020 till date (July 16, 2020), the GBPUSD pair has depreciated by 4 percent while GBPINR has depreciated by around 0.62 percent. Meanwhile, the dollar index has lost value by 0.45 percent during the same time frame.

However, since the beginning of July, the pair of GBPUSD has shown significant strength and has appreciated by 2.2 percent while its international counterpart GBPINR has depreciated by 1.8 percent during the same time frame. The appreciation in pound is on account of the stimulus package announced by UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak to boost the ailing UK economy.

Another chapter in the Brexit drama

The ongoing Brexit drama which all got started in 2016 when the UK decided to leave the EU has still not come to a definite conclusion. Amidst this drama, a new UK PM Boris Johnson got elected as well after Theresa May decided to step down.

Boris Johnson got the Brexit deal passed by both the houses of the UK Parliament and the UK finally left the EU on January 31 this year. However, the UK must agree for a trade agreement with the EU before the end of 2020 in order to get a smooth trade process happening between the two parties. But Michael Barnier, the Chief negotiator for the Brexit talks from the EU, stated that there is still significant divergence of opinion on major topics between the two parties.

Meanwhile, the UK has ruled out to extend the Brexit transition deadline of December 2020 and hence if an accord does not fall into place by the end of the year, the UK will have to leave the customs union without a proper deal in place. The two sides have been at loggerheads over the fishing rights where they had previously pledged to find an agreement by last month.

Stimulus package the saviour for the ailing pound

UK's Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced a 30 billion pound relief package for saving jobs and helping the young employable workers to find work in an economy ravaged by the coronavirus. The budget pledges 1,000 pound for firms to take on trainees and 2 billion pound to subside placements for 16-24-year-olds from lower-income families.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England decided to increase its stimulus package by 100 billion pound as part of the efforts to tackle the impact of COVID-19 on the economy. In a recent meeting with major banks in the UK, Andrew Bailey also hinted at the possibility of negative interest rates in future.

Easing monetary policy and stimulus package to drive pound higher

UK's Finance Minister had recently announced a 30 billion pound relief package targeted at saving jobs of young employable workers another package on similar lines is also expected by the year-end.

Andrew Bailey in a recent meeting also hinted at negative interest rates along with the ongoing stimulus package by the Central Bank to the ailing economy. But he also mentioned about the technical challenges negative interest could possess for banks in the UK.

On the Brexit front, fisheries still remain a bone of contention between the UK and EU which has been stalling the post-Brexit talks between the two parties. Any breakthrough on that front can help the pound to reach even higher heights.

Hence, GBPINR Spot (CMP: Rs 94.47) is likely to move higher towards Rs 96 mark by the end of August 2020.

The author is Research Analyst at Angel Broking Ltd.

