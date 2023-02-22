 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Easing margin pressures, uptick in US sales saving grace for pharma firms in Q3

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Feb 22, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST

Despite moderation in margin pressure, a rise in input costs for some medications can derail pharma sector's recovery, say analysts

The December quarter was a mixed one for pharmaceutical companies but ebbing margin pressures and an uptick in sales in the United States offered hope.

Seasonal tailwinds coupled with the launch of high-margin Revlimid, a cancer drug, reflected in the receding margin pressures for the sector in the third quarter of the financial year 2022-23.

As a result, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBIDTA) grew 9 percent on year, while sales were up 11 percent from the year-ago quarter.

A pickup in US volumes, stabilisation in price erosion and resilient growth in India business were the other tailwinds.