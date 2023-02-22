Easing margin pressures, uptick in US sales saving grace for pharma firms in Q3

The December quarter was a mixed one for pharmaceutical companies but ebbing margin pressures and an uptick in sales in the United States offered hope.

Seasonal tailwinds coupled with the launch of high-margin Revlimid, a cancer drug, reflected in the receding margin pressures for the sector in the third quarter of the financial year 2022-23.

As a result, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBIDTA) grew 9 percent on year, while sales were up 11 percent from the year-ago quarter.

A pickup in US volumes, stabilisation in price erosion and resilient growth in India business were the other tailwinds.

But the optimism is not evenly distributed. "Input costs seem to be stabilising except for certain inputs for anti-infectives," brokerage firm Nuvama Institutional Equities wrote in a report. "Divi's Laboratories, Ajanta Pharma, Suven Pharma, Ipca Labs and Glenmark Pharma were hit the most as EBIDTA margin squeezed between 470 and 2,000 basis points on year," Elara Capital said.

Orient Cement says MoU with Adani Power Maharashtra stands 'terminated' On the other hand, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Cipla and Dr Reddy's Laboratories have shown gross margin improvement over the last three years, Nuvama said. Continued traction from the launch of Revlimid and other complex launches for Dr Reddy's, strong growth in speciality and domestic formulation for Sun Pharma and improved respiratory traction coupled with revenue push from Revlimid for Cipla worked out for the three, broking firm ICICIdirect analysts said in a report. High input costs, regulatory risks hurdles Despite some moderation in margin pressure in Q3, input costs for some drugs have begun to rise, which pose a threat to the recovery. While firms are indicating normalisation of most input costs, the decline in freight cost will be gradual and easing of raw material pressure will take at least another quarter, as companies need to exhaust their high-priced inventories, brokerage firm Elara Capital said. Another major roadblock for pharma players is the regulatory actions on their Indian plants in the midst of the US plant inspection cycle, which emerges as the key downside for the sector, said Nuvama Institutional Equities. The firm expects that actions against Sun Pharma and Cipla may yield benefits for rivals Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Aurobindo Pharma. Opex expansion, resilient India business key growth drivers The India business remained a steady compounder for pharma companies, as the segment grew around 8 percent in Q3 despite lower volume growth across therapies on a high base. "New launches and traction across chronic therapy areas like cardiac, respiratory, and acute segments such as anti-infectives drove this growth," said ICICIdirect. Pharma firms are now allocating more capital towards branded businesses to ensure double-digit growth, and revenue growth has also kept pace with the increase in operational expenditure, Nuvama Institutional Equities said. PAT downgrades a bother Despite a moderation of margins and improvement in the US business, the pharma sector continued to see downgrades on the profit front. "Net profit for the sector de-grew 7.9 on year due to higher interest and depreciation and tax provision by some big players," ICICIdirect said in its report. Lupin, Ipca Laboratories, Divi's Laboratories, and Biocon faced the wrath of maximum earnings cut. Zydus Lifesciences and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were the outliers and saw an increase in their earnings estimates.

