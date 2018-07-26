Earnings trends, RBI meet next key triggers for market; Find out Anand Rathi’s 3 big bets

Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers

The government has actively taken steps to lower GST rates & ease filing returns. It is a positive step and will help the business & economy to grow with ease. Also, the uncertainty of the central government losing support from its alliance partners is now behind us, as the trust vote was won with a high margin with the support of its alliance partners.

Markets will look for stability this result season, as the investors will get better fundamental perspective from results. As the investors gain confidence from the results, fundamentally strong companies will do well in the markets. Mid & Small caps have been hit by low liquidity due to mutual fund shifting allocation to large caps to meet mutual fund re-categorization norms & ASM. The markets will also look for cues from the upcoming RBI meeting which will be held next week on August 1st.

We witnessed buy-backs from cash surplus companies in Information technology & media sector making use of reasonable valuations. Fundamentally we are positive with a bias for quality.

Mastek | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 730

Mastek is an information technology (IT) solutions provider. The company and its subsidiaries are providers of vertically focused enterprise technology solutions.

The company specializes in developing, maintaining and managing digital solutions for clients in government, health, retail and financial services.

The company's portfolio includes business and technology services, which consists of IT consulting, application development, systems integration, application management outsourcing, testing, data warehousing and business intelligence, application security, customer relationship management (CRM) services and legacy modernization.

Factors

In step with our estimates, Mastek reported revenue of $36.1m, up 4 percent QoQ (~6.7 percent in Constant Currency dollar terms).

Mastek ended Q1 FY19 with a 12-month order book of $75m, up 40 percent YoY.

The EBITDA margin came at 12.7 percent, up 60 bps YoY.

The tax rate has moved lower toward 22 percent (tax rates are lower in all three regions: the US, the UK, and India). This and currency movements lead to a further increase in FY19e earnings by 9 percent and FY20e (estimated) by 12 percent.

The TAIS Tech investments are now largely complete; hence, we expect a gradual margin expansion in sync with revenue growth.

Majesco stake contributes Rs 90 a share.

We factor into our estimates primarily the favorable exchange rate and tax rate benefits, resulting in higher earnings.

Given the persistently greater growth, we continue to value the business at 15x FY20e EPS of 42.60 and its investment in Majesco US at a 10 percent discount to its market cap ($270m), contributing Rs 90 of our target of Rs 730

Mphasis | Rating: Buy | Target 1350

Mphasis Ltd. is an IT services company with expertise in Application Development and Maintenance, Infrastructure Outsourcing, and Business & Knowledge Process Outsourcing.

The Company caters to Banking & Capital Market, Insurance, IT, Communication & Entertainment, and Emerging Industries segments by providing them with digital transformation needs by applying the formula of integrated cloud and cognitive technology.

The Company also offers application development, maintenance and modernization; specialized services; enterprise architecture, integration, and business process management services; accessibility consulting services; enterprise Web technologies; and user experience management services, as well as digital services.

Factors

The Company is making efforts to increase revenue from fixed-price projects (FPP), which will Increase contribution and act as a strong margin lever for the company going forward.

As of March 18, 74 percent of the revenues were attributable to time & materials model & 26 percent from FPP model.

The company has planned to invest in large deal wins by building its capabilities in digital and ramping up sales & marketing efforts.

We expect the company to report revenue CAGR of 14.18 percent over the next two financial years.

On the profitability front, we expect the company to report operating margins of around 16.7 percent in FY19E and 17.0 percent in FY20E.

Impressive margin show, strong momentum in deal wins, decent revenue growth coupled with rupee depreciation is the catalysts to drive strong earnings growth.

The multiple pillars underpinning Mphasis’ growth over the next 2-3 years include -(a) A sustained revival of the DXC/HP business(b) continued growth of Direct Core on the back of Mphasis’s digital offerings and

(c) a rather recent growth avenue that we expect to be more influential going forward – business from the Blackstone portfolio.

We have a BUY coverage on Mphasis Ltd. with a BUY rating and a target price of Rs 1,350 per share.

Sterlite Technologies | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 400

The company manufactures optical fibre, and is forward integrated to offer broadband services and network and telecom software as solutions. It is developing solutions for 5G, web-scale and software-defined networks, network function virtualisation, next-generation O/BSS and more. The company has 189 patents.

It shares lineage with the Vedanta Group, one of the world’s largest diversified natural resources company.

Factors

During the quarter, Sterlite Tech has acquired, through its wholly-owned Italian subsidiary Sterlite Technologies S.p.A, 100 percent stake in Metallurgica Bresciana S.p.A (Metallurgica). Metallurgica designs and manufactures special precision optical fiber cables and specialized copper cables for various communication applications.

The company has reported a revenue growth of 22.5 percent YoY for Q1FY19 at Rs 876 crores versus Rs 716 crores. The growth in revenues was mainly driven by growth in products business and greater execution of projects business.

EBITDA margins improved by 6 percent. From 21.90 percent in Q1 FY2018 to 27.90 percent in Q1FY19. The improvement in margins was mainly due to better realizations and utilization rates for the company.

The PAT margins for the company stood at 16.2 percent at Rs 142 crores during the latest quarter as against 7.8 percent at Rs 55 crores in Q1-FY18.

Sterlite Tech continues to witness strong order inflow owing to better industry prospects; its unexecuted order book now stands at Rs 6,033 crore, reflecting ~1.9x of the FY18 revenues and 92 percent growth over Q1-FY18. Its ~75 percent of order book consists of high margin product segment.

The order book excludes Rs 3,500 crore for Indian Navy out of which 75 percent is system integration–executable over 2 years from the date of commencement, and balance 25 percent O&M contract executable over the next 7 years. The margin on this order is in the range of 12 -14 percent.

On guidance front, the management continues to maintain $100 million profit guidance for FY20 and expect the current growth momentum to continue as there is a huge expansion in demands in next few years owing to the global rollout of 5G network and increase in data related capex.

On capex front, the company plans to incur Rs 1,000 crore over next two years to augment its capacity and efficiency.

With booming data usage globally and strengthening networks with fiber networks and additional projects like Bharat net program and smart city connectivity will provide additional opportunities. Strong order book, a robust pipeline and new capacity addition will keep the growth strong going forward. Considering high earnings growth potential in near future on the back of high data consumption to be positive for the company for the medium term.

We remain positive on the company and maintain our BUY rating on the stock with target price of Rs 400 per share.

