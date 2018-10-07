Earnings, rupee, macros among 10 key things that will keep traders busy this week

The bears' full force attack kept bulls away from Dalal Street for another week as the market crashed and bruised sentiment badly. Benchmark indices saw the biggest-ever weekly fall in the absolute term and ended at a six-month low. More than Rs 8 lakh crore investors' wealth was eroded in the week.

The BSE Sensex tumbled 1,850 points and the Nifty50 614 points in the week, taking the total loss count to 4,520 points and 1,422 points from August 28, when both hit historic highs.

When the sharp weakening rupee and rising crude oil prices already raised fear of a broadening current account deficit, the Monetary Policy Committee meet, the last hope for a bit of revival, further hurt sentiment by a surprise move of retaining repo rate at 6.5 percent while undershooting inflation and not announcing any currency measures.

The sentiment was so hurt that the last leg of supporters or defensive counters like Reliance Industries, HDFC, ITC etc started bleeding in the passing week. In addition, the government decision on excise duty dragged all PSU oil companies vertically and raised fear of come back of subsidy era, which was one of the major reasons for pulling out money heavily by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in the last couple of sessions.

FIIs turned net sellers for the third consecutive month and offloaded more than Rs 20,000 crore worth of shares since August. But domestic institutional investors remained supportive by buying more than Rs 22,000 crore worth of equities in the same period.

Experts expect some consolidation in the coming week after brutal sell-off and feels further selling pressure, if it happens, will be attributed to further slide in rupee and rise in crude oil prices, both of which will be closely watched.

"The market correction is largely driven by macro concerns around rising crude prices and depreciating currency. Rising bond yields and concerns around liquidity tightening is also keeping the markets anxious," Gautam Duggad, Head of Research- Institutional Equities, Motilal Oswal told Moneycontrol.

Experts feel many midcaps are still rich in valuations and market sentiment revival is likely to take more time than expected. But the focus will gradually shift to July-September quarter earnings season starting this week.

Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking, said he does not see any chance of overnight reversal after the way things have panned out on both domestic and global front.

However, the possibility of technical bounce can't be ruled out, citing oversold positions, he feels. In short, sentiment is bearish and traders should continue with "sell on rise" approach while maintaining caution in stock selection, he said.

Here are 10 key things that will keep traders busy this week:

Earnings

The July-September quarter earnings season will begin this week and could become the reason for revival in market sentiment.

26 companies will announce their quarterly earnings this week including TCS, Hindustan Unilever, Bandhan Bank, Zee Entertainment, Karnataka Bank, AU Small Finance Bank and Avenue Supermarts.

Brokerage houses expect the topline growth for the quarter could be more than 20 percent but bottomline growth may be in single digit which likely to be impacted by weak operational performance.

"We expect a tepid Q2FY19 with YoY profit growth for our coverage universe likely to rise by 3 percent and for coverage ex-commodities and corporate banks to contract 1 percent — a sharp cut from 15/13 percent growth in Q1FY19. This weakness is attributable due to rising base and headwinds from input prices and interest expenses rising ahead of growth cycle," Edelweiss said.

The research house expects Q2FY19 top-line growth of 21 percent for its coverage universe (Q1FY19: 20 percent); excluding commodities and corporate banks, topline growth at 10 percent YoY (Q1FY19: 13 percent). While top line remains relatively stable, rising input costs are likely to weigh on margins, said Edelweiss which expects EBITDA margins for its coverage to contract by 178 bp (ex-commodities – 103bp).

TCS

Country's largest software services exporter TCS will declare its quarterly earnings on October 11. The stock already rallied 73 percent in last one year, 56 percent year-to-date and 18 percent in Q2FY19, driven by growth and rupee weakness.

Brokerage houses largely expect growth momentum to continue in IT major due to rupee depreciation against US dollar, robust growth in digital space and ramp up in large deals won in previous year.

Edelweiss feels TCS will lead the pack with QoQ revenue growth of 4.5 percent in constant currency terms and 3.3 percent in USD terms with margin growth of 180 bps. Phillip Capital expects 4.2 percent growth in constant currency revenue while Prabhudas Lilladher sees revenue rising 3.5 percent in CC with 150 bps increase in margin.

Rupee

The Monetary Policy Committee's surprise move with no currency measures pulled the Indian rupee to 74 for the first time ever against the US dollar on last Friday. It touched a historic low of 74.22. It fell 15.5 percent year-to-date.

Experts expect the currency to fall further in coming sessions before getting stabilised and reversing to around 70-72 levels.

"Given the sell-off in the domestic equities and higher crude oil prices, the rupee is now expected to move towards 75-76 levels in next couple of sessions," Rushabh Maru, Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers told Moneycontrol.

He said recent set of economic data clearly point towards strength in the US economy; as a result, the Federal Reserve is expected to continue on the path of aggressive interest rate hike in coming months. "Overall, the situation is quite worrisome for the rupee."

Crude

Crude will also be closely watched, as in addition to rising rupee and US Fed's indication of steady increase in interest rates, rising oil prices added fuel to the fire and raised fear of broadening current account deficit.

Any rise in crude oil prices is always worrisome for country like India which imports more than 85 percent of requirement. In the week gone by, the Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, hit fresh four-year high of $86.74 a barrel on looming US' sanctions on Iranian oil effective from November, but settled little over $84 a barrel on Friday.

Brent increased more than 32 percent year-to-date and over 52 percent in last one year.

"Tightening crude supply led by sanctions on Iran (2.5mn barrels/day) and production downturn in Venezuela (1.2mn barrel/day) is likely to keep crude prices elevated. We believe rising crude and strong US economy will exert further pressure on emerging market currencies, including India," Prabhudas Lilladher said.

Macro Data

The last day of week will be important as key macro data will be announced in the evening. Industrial production for August (which was 6.6 percent growth in July) and retail inflation (3.69 percent in August) data for September will be released.

As the RBI, on October 5, reiterated his view saying the inflation is key data point for rate decision going forward, it will be closely watch ahead of next Monetary Policy Committee meeting in December.

Apart from both data points, foreign exchange reserves for week ended October 5, and deposit & bank loan growth for week ended September 28 will also be announced on same day.

Listing

After a 97 percent subscription to the IPO, Aavas Financiers will debut on bourses on Monday. The issue price is fixed at Rs 821 per share.

Kshitij Polyline and Rajnandini Metal will also debut on same day while Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is expected to list on Wednesday after the issue saw a 1.02 times subscription.

Technical & F&O Outlook

The Nifty50 managed to hold near term support level of 10,300 levels, though it lost 614 points in the week to close at 10,316.50. The index made a large bearish candle on the weekly charts.

The sharp fall in last few sessions indicated that there is a possibility of relief rally this week, but if it corrects further from here on then it may break psychological 10,000 levels as well, experts said, adding in case of a pull back attempt, the initial hurdle can be expected around 10,550 levels.

"On weekly charts it's a 5th consecutive Bear candle in a row suggesting market may be stretching more on the downside and hence can attract some relief rally going forward," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said logically to conclude its corrective structure Nifty50 should move below 9,950 levels. "In between 10,300 is a decent support from where it recoiled in Friday's session after hitting an intraday low of 10,261 levels. If this level is breached then the next target on downside shall be towards 9,950 below which there will bright chance of one corrective structure getting culminated," he explained.

Corporate Action

Stocks in Focus

PNB Housing Finance has raised Rs 1,470 crore via external commercial borrowing under automatic route.

Yes Bank has appointed two former chairmen -- TS Vijayan of LIC and OP Bhatt of SBI to its search and selection committee to find a successor for Rana Kapoor.

Jet Airways management has assured pilots of no more delay in salaries from given schedule and pending salary of August will be paid to the pilots before October 9, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting sources. The company has only paid 75 percent of the full August salary to pilots yet.

The government has appointed Rakesh Sharma as MD & CEO of IDBI Bank for 6 months.

Avenue Supermarts said the Board of Directors at their meeting scheduled to be held on October 13 shall consider raising of funds by issuance of commercial paper.

Global Cues