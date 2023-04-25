 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Earnings momentum unlikely to resume soon, says Harsha Upadhyaya of Kotak MF

Suchitra Mandal
Apr 25, 2023 / 05:07 PM IST

Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO Equity at Kotak Mutual Fund, expects a range-bound market in the near term, citing the unlikely resumption of earnings momentum. He remains cautious on the IT and new-age space and is bullish on sectors with steady earnings growth, such as banking, auto, cement, and industrials.

The market will be range-bound in the near term with earnings momentum unlikely to resume soon, Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO Equity at Kotak Mutual Fund, says, sticking to his cautiously optimistic stand on the market.

"Until and unless we see another earnings upgrade cycle we don't see too many positive triggers for the market at this point of time," he said in an interview with CNBC TV-18. However, he adds that due to the time correction for the last one and a half years, the valuation risk is probably a lot lesser in the current market conditions.

Upadhyaya continues to remain underweight on the IT sector, citing weak numbers reported by leading IT players recently as well the overall subdued macro conditions, especially considering the current volatility in BFSI segment. “Valuations are not so attractive that you can really take a large outsized bet on the sector,” he said.