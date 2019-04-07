Earnings, macro data among 10 key factors that will keep traders busy this week

The market, amid consolidation, managed to extend the positive trend for its seventh consecutive week that ended on April 5, driven by technology, auto and metals stocks.

The BSE Sensex gained half a percent and the Nifty50 added 0.4 percent, while the Nifty Midcap lost momentum and closed one tenth of a percent down.

However, banking, which contributed the most to the current rally, saw profit booking during the week, with the Nifty Bank falling 1.1 percent especially after RBI delivered 25 bps repo rate cut on expected lines and indicated more room for further cuts.

The coming week will be action packed as IT biggies TCS and Infosys will kick off the March quarter earnings season, the first phase of general elections will take place and CPI inflation and factory data will be released. All these events will take place in later part of the week.

Hence, after a solid run of more than 10 percent in last seven weeks and hitting new highs, the market is expected to consolidate in coming week with more focus on elections and earnings, experts said, adding the trend will remain positive as the inflow from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) is expected to be strong.

"We expect Nifty to consolidate after the sharp surge while volatility will remain high on stock specific front as participants would react to the earnings announcement of IT majors viz. Infosys and TCS," Jayant Manglik, Religare Broking told Moneycontrol.

He said besides, scheduled macroeconomic data i.e. IIP and CPI inflation, the beginning of general elections would further add to the choppiness.

Mangalik strongly advocated for focusing more on stock selection and trade management aspects and also to "Keep a close eye on global markets for cues."

On the technical front, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said that a strong upside resistance for Nifty needed to be watched at 11,750-11,800 levels for the next week, as a decisive move below the support of 11,560 levels could trigger a sharp weakness in the market.

Here are 10 key factors to watch out for:

Earnings

The March quarter and full year earnings season will kick off by technology majors TCS and Infosys on April 12.

Apart from that, Delta Corp, Tata Metaliks, Bajaj Consumer Care, Tinplate Company and GTPL Hathway among others will also announce their quarterly earnings in coming week.

Brokerages largely expect double digit earnings growth in Q4 FY19 driven by banks, and single digit growth in revenue. According to them, the banking sector is expected to show good earnings on low base while it could be a steady to a good quarter for technology, capital goods and cement sectors.

"We expect the net income of our coverage universe to increase 56 percent YoY in Q4 FY19 led by the banking sector, which will likely report strong earnings growth due to a low base. Excluding the banking sector, we expect moderate 6 percent YoY net income growth," Kotak Institutional Equities said.

Kotak expects robust YoY growth in the net income of (1) banks, (2) consumer staples and (3) oil, gas and consumable fuels sectors while it expects a weak quarter for (1) automobiles, (2) metals and mining (3) telecom. "We expect net income of the BSE-30 Index to grow 1 percent YoY while that of Nifty-50 Index to increase 5 percent YoY excluding banks."

TCS

The country's largest software services exporter, TCS, will declare its March quarter and FY19 earnings on April 12. Brokerages largely expect around 2 percent sequential constant currency growth in Q4.

"Dollar revenue growth is seen at 2 percent QoQ, similar to constant currency growth, while margin is expected to stay honest led by rupee headwinds and investments in the business," Reliance Securities said.

Kotak expects constant currency revenue growth of 1.8 percent and cross-currency tailwind of 60 bps. "We expect stable margins; impact of rupee appreciation will be offset by tightening of operations."

Key Factors to watch out for would be FY20 outlook, Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail growth, IT budget trends for CY19, margin outlook in light of cost headwinds in the US and order wins.

TCS has large exposure to the banking vertical. Outcome of the budgeting process and consequent impact on spending will be the key focus area.

Infosys

Infosys, the second largest IT services company in India, will also announce its numbers on April 12. Dollar as well as constant currency revenue growth is expected to be around 2-2.5 percent, but the key thing to watch out for would be its FY20 revenue growth guidance.

"We expect constant currency revenue growth of 2.3 percent & cross currency tailwind of 30bps. EBIT margin may decline due to large deal ramp-ups costs, cost on hiring digital talent and rupee appreciation," Prabhudas Lilladher said.

Kotak said, "Q4 is a seasonally weak quarter, yet we expect robust growth powered by large deal ramp in telecom and other verticals. On profitability, we expect the EBIT margin to decline further due to costs associated with large deal ramp up, retention bonuses and investments to accelerate growth."

Q3 FY19 margin had a one off impact of 40 bps from declassification of Panaya and Skava from assets held for sale.

Prabhudas Lilladher as well as Kotak expect Infosys to guide a revenue growth of 8-10 percent in constant currency for FY20.

Apart from the FY20 guidance, investors will also mainly focus on total contract value, attrition rate, commentary on the BFSI vertical and progress on catch-up with competition on digital competencies.

Election

A much awaited event, the general elections will begin with first phase on April 11.

The voting for 91 seats in 20 states, which are Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar, will take place in first phase on April 11.

A second opinion poll, which was held in February, indicated the ruling party can move closer to 250-260 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. It raised hope for political stability and lifted the benchmark indices more than 10 percent since February 19. The market will start taking some cues from these seven phases and will react accordingly, experts said.

"Election will have more impact on the market this quarter than the quarterly results," Shailendra Kumar, Chief Investment Officer at Narnolia Financial Advisors told Moneycontrol.

Jayant Manglik of Religare Broking said that volatility will remain high on stock specific front in coming week, and apart from earnings and scheduled macroeconomic data, the beginning of general elections would further add to the choppiness.

Macro Data

Industrial Production data for February and CPI Inflation for March will be released on April 12 after market hours.

The inflation will continue to be a key point to look at in coming months as RBI indicated that there is more room for further rate cut after lowering repo rate by 25 bps in its April policy meet, and reduced its CPI inflation forecast for Q4 FY19 as well as for FY20.

Apart from that, the Foreign Exchange Reserve data for the week ended April 5, and Deposit and Bank Loan growth for the fortnight that ended on March 29 will be announced on same date.

FII Inflow

The inflow of money from FIIs continued to be strong for third consecutive month, barring a little selling in a few sessions.

They net bought nearly Rs 58,000 crore worth of shares in February-March-April, as per Moneycontrol data. FIIs strongly supported the market during this period and lifted benchmark indices more than 10 percent when domestic institutional investors turned net sellers on account of profit booking.

The profit taking by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) was obvious, especially after consistent pumping in money for last many quarters, experts said, adding FII inflow will remain strong in coming months.

"Domestic market is outperforming global markets on account of improved liquidity from FIIs due to dovish global central policies and expectation of political stability. We expect this positive momentum to continue supported by higher inflows from FIIs and reduction in cost of equity, being the fastest and the largest growing economy in the world," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.

Technical Outlook

The Nifty50 closed higher for seventh consecutive week with 0.4 percent gains, but it failed to hold onto record high of 11,761 and formed a 'Long Legged Doji' pattern on the weekly charts, which indicate either consolidation or some profit booking in the coming week.

The chart patterns suggest that the Nifty has a crucial support at 11,500 levels, which is unexpected to break at least in coming week, experts said.

"Stochastic and RSI divergence on lower time frame also suggest profit booking at higher levels, but the Nifty is trading above its two major simple moving averages 50 DMA and 200 DMA that are rising and golden crossover formation will occur shortly attracting buying at lower levels," Shabbir Kayyumi, Head of Technical and Derivative Research, Narnolia Financial Advisors told Moneycontrol.

He said currently prices are trading in a rising channel on lower time frame. However, lower support line of channel stands around 11,610 levels. A decisive close below channel support line will push prices lower towards the line of parity placed near 11,540 levels, he added.

F&O Cues

Nifty index remained in the grip of Option writers, and surpassed its RBI policy event in a consolidative mode in the week ended April 5.

On the Option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 11,000 followed by 11,500 strike while maximum Call OI is at 12,000 followed by 11,800 strike.

Minor Call writing is at 11,700 followed by 11,900 strike while Put writing is at 11,600 followed by 11,700 strike.

"Option band signifies an immediate trading range in between 11,500 to 11,800 zones," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President, Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

India VIX moved up by 7.04 percent in the last week to 18.39 and it has been moving upwards from last four consecutive weeks, which suggests momentum, but the risk is rising for taking fresh trade at higher zones, he said.

Amit Gupta of ICICI Securities said with almost 8 lakh shares added in 11,600 Put, he believes 11,550 will be an important support for Nifty in the coming week. On the higher side, another round of upmove towards 11,900 is likely, he added.

Corporate Action

Global Cues

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of March policy meeting will be released during the week.