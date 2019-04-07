Earnings growth, favourable general election outcome to keep momentum upbeat

Rajeev Srivastava

Indian equity markets bid adieu to FY19 on a high-flying note with a smart recovery recorded towards the end of fiscal.

Broad indices -- Nifty 50 index and the BSE Sensex, on a year-on-year basis gained over 14 percent and 16 percent respectively in FY19 mainly led by the persistent inflow of funds through systematic investment plans (SIPs) and the revival in foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) inflows.

Stability in the Indian rupee after the dovish tone of the global bankers and growing chances of the current government (National Democratic Alliance) retaining power in India has emboldened the FPIs’ confidence in Indian equities. Hence, the flow of funds from FPIs turned very strong in March 2019 at Rs 48,800 crore , which includes Rs 34,000 crore in equities. This limited the net outflow in FY19 to Rs 41,000 crore, which includes a mere Rs 16,000 crore from equities.

Visible tightening of fiscal policies by the US Federal Reserve in the beginning of fiscal until its fresh dovish stance in the fourth quarter of FY19, along with volatile Indian rupee, led to net outflow last year ended March 2019.

Incidentally, FY19 is also the last fiscal of the incumbent NDA government. An analysis of NDA's term for five years reveals that Indian equities witnessed several milestones on the backdrop of various reforms and the continued traction in flow of easy money, albeit with disruptions.

While India's GDP surpassed $2.5 trillion mark and now is close to become a $3 trillion economy, the aggregate market capitalisation of Sensex companies witnessed stupendous growth in absolute terms from Rs 85 trillion on 26 May 2014, which is around the time the NDA assumed power in Centre, to Rs 151 trillion as of March 31 ,2019.

The FPIs have infused Rs 1.8 trillion in to equities during the last five years of the NDA government. Apparently, FY19 was not good for mid-cap and small-cap stocks, as Nifty Mid-cap and Small-cap indices contracted by 5 percent to 15 percent led by liquidity crisis witnessed post IL&FS fiasco and issues pertaining to corporate governance.

However, the NDA government's back-to-back reform measures and better chances of recovery in corporate earnings entailed many mid-cap and small-cap stocks to become multi baggers in the last five years. The Nifty 50 index recorded a growth of 11.5 percent CAGR, as against 16.5 percent CAGR return generated by the Nifty Mid-cap 100 index.

While the market registered a decent growth, earnings growth in last five years stands at mere 5 percent CAGR for Nifty 50 companies, as demonetisation, GST and the bankruptcy code resulted in adverse, but transient impacts on the corporate sector.

The actual impact of these reforms may be felt in coming fiscals, as improvement in credit growth by banks and higher private capex will propel better earnings growth for corporates going ahead. Notably, earnings growth for Nifty 50 is pegged at around 14 percent CAGR in the next two years, which we expect to be attainable.

Having seen a sharp up-tick in Nifty recently, the current valuations of 21 times for one year forward earnings appear to be stretched. However, we believe three key factors: The growth of earnings by 15 percent to 20 percent by India Inc, a likely favourable outcome of general elections mandating in favour of NDA for the second time, and India always tending to do better whenever there is inversion in the USA yield curve is expected to keep momentum upbeat in the near-to-medium term for Indian equities. But for the market to fire and hold on to its high levels, India Inc needs to deliver good and sustained earnings growth.

(The author is Head Retail Broking, Reliance Securities)

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.