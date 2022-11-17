 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Earnings expectations not beaten in Q2, says Taher Badshah of Invesco

Moneycontrol News
Nov 17, 2022 / 02:11 PM IST

Taher Badshah is positive on banks doing well, provided deposits grow and credit growth momentum is maintained

Taher Badshah of Invesco MF

Earnings expectations have not been beaten in the second quarter, Taher Badshah, CIO, Equities, at Invesco Mutual Funds told CNBC-TV18 on November 17. Sharing his thoughts on the market, he said banks can do well if credit growth momentum holds.

On earnings season and investor confidence

“Earnings expectations have not been beaten in this quarter's earnings. We have just managed to clear the finishing line and seen a marginal upgrade as far as large-caps and Nifty earnings are concerned. But broadly, the mid and small-cap space on average seems to be disappointed compared to what expectations were at the start of the season,” Badshah said.

He said the festival season has not panned out as the markets would have expected and “we have therefore seen some of those pockets, especially in the consumption space, which have gone through a fair bit of moderation after results season”.

“It has been a decent results season but it has not necessarily led to a scenario where we would hope for significant upgrades from here on,” he said.