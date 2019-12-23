Early walk down D-Street: Market likely to correct, consolidate after rally for 8 consecutive days

The Indian market logged modest gains on December 20 but ended at at fresh all-time highs for the fourth consecutive day, supported by sustained foreign fund inflows.

Experts said, the market has been rising over the last few days on the back of positive global cues and government’s pre-budget meetings is raising hopes for further stimulus to spur economic growth.

The gains, however, were nominal as Sensex climbed only 8 points to 41,681.54 while Nifty rose 12 points to close at 12,271.80.

Market sentiment also got a boost from RBI’s decision to conduct a special open market operation (OMO) to bring down long-term yields. This was cheered by the market with gains in banking stocks. However, the concerns over the weakness in the economy prevailed, triggering profit-taking by investors, after Fitch Ratings cut India's GDP growth forecast for FY20 to 4.6 percent.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said the near-term momentum could continue on the back of strong liquidity flows and hopes of Budget stimulus to spur economic growth. Technically, the momentum oscillator RSI is sustaining above the trend line breakout on the daily scale, indicating continuation in ongoing optimism in the coming days too. Till the time Nifty sustains above its support zone of 12,150 –12,200, we may see an up move towards 12,400.

The rupee fell by 9 paise to settle at 71.12 against the US dollar on December 20 amid a steady rise in crude oil prices and strengthening of the greenback overseas.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 338.86 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 285.41 crore in the Indian equity market on December 20, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Big news:

Govt likely to invite EoI for stake sale in Air India, BPCL next month

The government is likely to invite preliminary bids for stake sale in national carrier Air India and BPCL next month, PTI reported quoting sources.

The airline is sitting on a debt pile of around Rs 58,000 crore, besides huge accumulated losses running into thousands of crores.

They, however, added that stake sale in big assets like BPCL will take time as due diligence has to be carried out.

Last month, the Cabinet had approved a strategic divestment of the government's 53.29 percent stake in BPCL, along with transfer of certain management control.

Technical View:

Nifty formed a Doji pattern on daily charts on December 20, which shows indecisiveness among the bulls and the bears as closing and opening values were close.

As the index gained for the fourth consecutive session and has added more than 550 points in the last eight days, there could be some consolidation-cum-correction in the coming days, experts say.

Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory at Chartviewindia.in is of the view that short-term traders should avoid long-side bets and shorting can be considered on a close below 12,199 for the initial target of 12,100.

Three levels: 12200-12252, 12293, 12350

Max Call OI: 12,300, 12,500

Max Put OI: 12,200, 12,000

Stocks in the news

Titan Company, UltraTech Cement, Nestle India will be added to BSE Sensex whereas Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Vedanta, Yes Bank will be deleted from BSE Sensex from December 23.

Tata Global Beverages: Company announced the appointment of Sunil D’Souza as Managing Director & CEO.

Cadila Healthcare: USFDA issued no observations to the Ahmedabad unit after the inspection on December 16-20.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to CapitalVia Global Research and here’s what they have to recommend:

CESC: Buy |Target: Rs 800 | Stop Loss: Rs 700

Hero MotoCorp: Buy | Target: Rs 2500 | Stop Loss: Rs 2300

Ashok Leyland: Buy | Target: Rs 86 | Stop Loss: Rs 78