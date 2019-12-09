Early on D-Street | Upsides will remain capped around 12,081

After hitting a record high in the last week of November, the Indian market started December on a muted note with benchmark indices testing their crucial support levels in the week ended December 6.

The Nifty closed in the red in four of the five trading sessions for the week ended December 6, but the big carnage was seen in the small and midcap stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.85 percent while the Nifty was down by 1.1 percent compared to the 2.76 percent fall seen in the S&P BSE Midcap index, and 1.6 percent drop in the S&P BSE Smallcap index for the week ended December 6.

As many as 48 stocks in the S&P BSE Smallcap index fell 10-60 percent which include names such as Indiabulls Real Estate, Mirc Electronics, GVK Power, DB Realty, NBCC, Jain Irrigations, Unitech, PC Jeweler, ZEE Entertainment, DHFL, Omaxe, and Thomas Cook among others.

Indian market witnessed a kneejerk reaction post the RBI policy meeting but experts feel that the trend still remains on the upside. Kotak Securities expects BSE Sensex to touch 45,500 and Nifty-50 to touch 13,400 by December 2020.

On December 6, Sensex and Nifty both fell 0.82 percent to close at 40,445 and 11,921, respectively. From January to November 2019, Sensex rose 13 percent while Nifty was up 11 percent.

On the macro front, foreign exchange reserves gained $2.484 billion to touch a new high of $451.08 billion in the week to November 29, according to the weekly data released by the Reserve Bank on December 6.

The Indian rupee appreciated 9 paise to close at 71.20 against the US dollar on December 6, a day after the RBI kept the key policy rate unchanged and decided to continue with its accommodative stance to support the economy.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 867 cr, while the DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 210 cr, provisional data showed.

Big News:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on December 7 said that a tax rate cut proposal is “one among the many things we are thinking about to boost growth.”

Sitharaman made the statement at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, where she addressed a gamut of issues.

The Finance Minister added that they would listen to learned economists who “are telling us that we have to move towards more fiscal stimulus.”

Technical View:

Nifty formed a bearish candle on the daily candlestick charts but managed to close above its crucial support at 11,900 levels.

The index closed below its 5, 20-Days Moving Average, and 13-Days EMA.

In the next couple of trading sessions if Nifty slips below 11,888 levels then correction shall initially get expanded up to 11,800 levels.

Experts feel that for time being upsides shall remain capped around 12,081 levels.

Positional traders can continue to remain short on the index with a stop above 12,000 levels on a closing basis and look for bigger targets placed around 11,730.

Three levels: 11,888, 12,081, 12,158

India VIX fell down by 1.87 percent from 13.90 to 13.64 levels on week on week basis.

Max Call OI: 12000, 12500

Max Put OI: 12000, 11500

Stocks in news:

Markets regulator SEBI on December 6 directed three public sector financial institutions -- LIC, SBI and Bank of Baroda -- to dilute their stakes to below 10 per cent in UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) by December next year.

Power generation company NTPC on Saturday said it has signed a term loan agreement for Rs 5,000 crore with SBI.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has admitted Bank of India’s insolvency plea against realty developer RNA Corp.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Angel Broking and here’s what they have to recommend:

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,674 | Target: Rs 1,750 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,630 | Upside 4 percent

Larsen & Toubro: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,290 | Target: Rs 1,350 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,260 | Upside 4.6 percent