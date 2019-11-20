Early on D-Street | Rangebound trade likely until Nifty breaches 12,000 level

The Indian market ended with healthy gains on Tuesday, November 19, after witnessing a mild correction in the previous session.

Positive global sentiment and gains in shares of PSU banks and telecom players kept the market in the green.

"Market moved higher on the back of media updates on the PSU disinvestment front. Telecom shares surged on proposals to raise tariffs from December," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC securities.

He said, with Nifty showing signs of consolidation at current levels, traders will need to watch if the index can hold above the immediate supports of 11,881-11,802 in the near-term. On up-moves, 11,972 could offer resistance.

Sensex settled 186 points, or 0.46 percent, up at 40,469.70, while Nifty finished with a gain of 56 points, or 0.47 percent, at 11,940.10.

Reliance Industries emerged as the top contributor to the gains in Sensex, followed by Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank.

The BSE Telecom pack surged 8.52 percent while BSE Energy logged a healthy gain of 2.38 percent. On the NSE, Nifty PSU Bank index settled with a gain of 3.88 percent.

The breadth of the market remained tilted towards negative as 1,399 stocks declined on BSE against 1,149 that logged gains.

Experts said, market breadth was tad negative but it was nothing alarming. Profit booking so far from 12,000 level is shallow which suggests underlying strength in the market.

"Market is much healthier now as the participation is wider. We continue to remain overall positive on the index and believe the index is poised to hit fresh all-time highs above 12,100, said Manav Chopra, CMT, Head Research - Equity at Indiabulls Ventures.

Meanwhile, the rupee recovered from initial losses to settle higher by 13 paise at 71.71 against the US currency, propped up by softening crude oil prices and gains in domestic equity markets.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 915.37 crore, while the DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 262.35 crore, provisional data showed.

Big News:

The Reserve Bank employees' unions on Tuesday urged the government to hike the insurance cover on bank deposits from the present Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

The demand for increasing bank deposit insurance cover, which was last revised in May 1993, has come to the fore after the ongoing crisis at Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank.

Over the weekend, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the government would bring in legislation during the ongoing Winter session to increase the deposit insurance cover but did not specify a number.

Technical View:

Nifty formed a bullish candle on daily charts. Experts feel unless the index surpasses 11,973 levels decisively, it will be difficult to cross the psychologically important 12,000-mark. Till then, they expect rangebound trade to continue.

Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol that on upsides, a strong close above 11,973 shall swiftly take the index towards the life-time highs of 12,103, whereas a close below 11,865 shall result in the breach of the recent corrective swing low, present around 11,802 level.

Considering the prevalent volatility, it looks prudent on the part of traders to take a neutral stance on the index and wait for a breakout, he advised.

Three levels: 11,881.8, 11,958.8, 11,972

Max Call OI: 12,000, 12,200

Max Put OI: 11,800, 11,900

Stocks in news:

Bank of Baroda: RBI has imposed Rs 2.50 crore fine for non-compliance of directions issued to it with regard to Bihar-based NGO Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti Ltd.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation: Concession agreement signed between the company and Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation for taking over the operations, marketing and day to day maintenance of Golden Chariot Train.

UltraTech Cement: Board to mull raising Rs 250 crore via NCDs on November 22.

Wipro: Company and the University of Oulu signed MoU to collaborate on 5G/6G technologies.

Siemens: July-September quarter profit rose 18.3 percent to Rs 333.9 crore, revenue increased 4.84 percent to Rs 4,147.4 crore year-on-year (YoY). Full-year profit jumped 22 percent to Rs 1,099.4 crore, while revenue rose 7.6 percent to Rs 13,767.2 crore.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to SMC Global Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

REC Limited: Buy | LTP: Rs 143.20 | Target: Rs 152.50 | Stop Loss: Rs 135 | Upside: 8 percent

City Union Bank: Buy | LTP: Rs 215.30 | Target: Rs 235 | Stop Loss: Rs 200 | Upside: 10 percent

Century Textiles & Industries: Buy | LTP: Rs 448.70 | Target: Rs 495 | Stop Loss: Rs 410 | Upside: 12 percent