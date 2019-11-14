Early on D-Street | Nifty vulnerable for more downsides unless it closes above 11,950

Indian market witnessed a volatile session on Wednesday where the majority of the selling pressure was seen in the second half. Selling pressure at higher levels pushed the index below 11900-11850 on a closing basis.

The final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex fell 229 points to 40,116 while the Nifty50 closed 73 points lower at 11,840 on Wednesday.

In terms of sectors, the action was seen in Energy, as well as Consumer Durable stocks, while losses were seen in the Metal index, followed by Infra, realty, and Banks.

The Nifty Bank snapped its 4-day gaining streak to closed nearly 600 points down at 30,541, weighed down by losses in ICICI Bank as well as HDFC.

Data suggests that the country’s top ten lenders reported slippages of over Rs 1 lakh crore in the first half of the current financial year, indicating that the worst is not over yet in terms of stress in asset quality.

The rupee nosedived 62 paise to hit an over two-month low of 72.09 to the US dollar on November 13 as poor macro data and lingering worries over US-China trade war weighed on sentiment.

Big News:

Driven by higher food prices, India's retail inflation surged to 4.62 percent in October, breaching Reserve Bank of India's target level of 4 percent, latest price data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on November 13 showed.

The inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 3.99 percent in September and 3.38 percent in October 2018.

CPI data being above RBIs forecast and weak economic data like PMI & IIP will alert the market to turn cautious. Post the recent rally the fact is that the valuation of the market has peaked higher while earnings growth was behind, suggest experts.

All eyes will be on GDP data for the September quarter which will be released by the end of the month, the expectation for which has worsened below 5% noted in Q1FY20.

Technical View:

The Nifty50 formed a bearish candle on the daily charts

It witnessed resistance above it its 5-Days EMA near 11,950

The Nifty50 appears to have bounced after testing its 13-Days exponential moving average placed at 11,834 from where it recovered in the recent correction with a low of 11490 registered on October 25.

Daily MACD triggered a sell signal in today’s session.

The index now remains vulnerable for more downsides unless it closes above 11950 levels, suggest experts. Traders with a high-risk appetite can continue to remain short on Nifty with a stop placed above 11950 on a closing basis

Three levels: 11823, 11946, 12034

Max Call OI: 12000, 11800

Max Put OI: 11600, 11500

Stocks in news:

Engineering firm KEC International on November 13 said the company has bagged orders worth Rs 2,255 crore across various business verticals in the domestic market.

State-run engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on November 13 posted a 42 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 120.95 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Bonanza Portfolio Limited and here’s what they have to recommend:

Godfrey Phillips: BUY| LTP: Rs 1,249| Target: Rs 1,440| Stop Loss: Rs 1,136|Upside 15.21%

Tinplate Company Ltd: Buy in range of Rs 128-136| LTP: Rs 136.50| Target: Rs 163|Stop Loss: Rs 120|Upside 19.8%

Axis Bank: Sell in the range of Rs 712-725| LTP: Rs 711| Target: Rs 640| Stop Loss Rs 741| Upside 10%