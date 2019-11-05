Early on D-Street | Nifty must hold 11,880 to witness up move towards 12,000

Celebrations continue on D-Street for the seventh consecutive day in a row on Monday as the S&P BSE Sensex hit a fresh record high of 40,483 while the Nifty50 closed above 11900 levels.

The final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 136 points to end at a record closing high of 40,301 while the Nifty50 closed with gains of 50 points to 11,941 on Monday.

Broader markets underperformed as the S&P BSE Mid-cap index closed flat while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up by 0.2 percent.

Plenty of action was seen in metals, telecom, and IT stocks while profit-taking was visible in Autos, consumer discretionary, realty, and FMCG stocks.

Given the recent surge which we have seen in markets bouts of profit-taking or consolidation cannot be ruled out. But, despite pressure at higher levels, Nifty managed to close in the green for the seventh-straight day in a row which is a positive sign. The next target level for Nifty is placed at 12,100-12,300.

The Indian rupee erased most of its morning gains and ended marginally higher at 70.77 per dollar.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 138 cr while the DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 500 cr, provisional data showed.

Big News:

On the earnings front, as many as 94 companies will declare their results for the September quarter which include names like Ajanta Pharma, Apollo Tyres, Berger Paints, Birla Corp, Dabur India, Divi's Laboratories, EIH, Gillette India, Godrej Properties, HCL Infosystem, JSPL, PNB, REC, Tech Mahindra, Torrent Power, and Titagarh Wagons etc. among others.

Dabur: PAT likely to rise by 4% YoY

PNB: Likely to report a loss of Rs 4271 cr

Tech Mahindra: PAT likely to fall by 10% YoY

(All estimates are from Motilal Oswal)

Technical View:

The Nifty50 formed a small-bodied candle which resembles a Shooting Star pattern

The Nifty has been forming higher highs – higher lows on weekly scale and supports are gradually shifting higher.

The index has to continue to hold above 11,880 levels to witness an up move towards 12,000 then 12,103 zones

On the downside, major support is seen at 11,780 zones.

Three levels: 11905-11880, 11989, 12103

Max Call OI: 12000, 11800

Max Put OI: 11600, 11500

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to HDFC Securities Ltd and here’s what they have to recommend:

Tata Metaliks: Buy| LTP: Rs 607| Targets: Rs 685| Stop-Loss: Rs 552| Return 13%

Godfrey Phillip: Buy| LTP: Rs 1,103| Target: Rs 1,260| Stop-Loss: Rs 950| Upside 14%

Navin Flourine: Buy| LTP: Rs 891| Target: Rs 1,040 | Stop-Loss: Rs 712 | Upside 16%