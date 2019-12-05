Early on D-Street | Nifty likely to trade with positive bias above 11,935

A volatile day for Indian markets, but bulls managed to regain control in the second half of the trading session on Wednesday.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 178 points to 40,850 while Nifty50 closed 49 points higher at 12,043 on Wednesday.

Sectorally, the action was seen in metals, consumer durable, IT, and banking stocks while on sectors that remained under pressure include capital goods, energy, oil & gas, and consumer discretionary.

Volume Spike of 100-200% was seen in stocks like Coal India, RIL, Apollo Hospitals, Tata Motors, Divi’s Laboratories, and MindTree.

Long Buildup – Equitas, MindTree, NMDC, and Dish Tv

Short Buildup – L&T, Escorts, HPCL, and Godrej Consumer Products

The rupee clawed back its lost territory to settle 13 paise higher at 71.53 to the US dollar on renewed hopes about US-China trade deal.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 781 cr while the DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 904 cr, provisional data showed.

Big News:

Investors will watch out for the outcome of the Monetary Policy Commitee (MPC). Most experts expect a 25 bps rate cut from the central bank to support growth and revive investment cycle.

The central bank had cut this year's GDP growth estimate by 80 basis points in the previous policy review to 6.1 percent.

The dismal GDP growth in July-September quarter, read in line with the MPC's decision to stay accommodative for "as long as it is necessary to revive growth" from October policy review, makes a case for the sixth consecutive rate cut this year.

Markets are expecting at least 25 basis points rate cut in the upcoming MPC review. Currently, the key policy rate is at 5.15 percent. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.

Technical View:

The Nifty50 closed above its crucial resistance at 12000, and above its 5-Days EMA, but it failed to surpass Tuesday’s intraday high of 12068

Nifty50 appears to have registered a bullish reversal formation called Piercing pattern.

Nifty likely to trade with a positive bias in the short term for the next couple of trading sessions as long as it trades above 11,935

Traders should remain neutral on short side and can look to buy dip between 12k – 11970 levels, with a stop below 11935 and look for a target of 12100 levels, suggest experts.

Three levels to watch on Thursday – 11,936, 12068, 12158

Max Call OI: 12500, 12000

Max Put OI: 12000, 11500

Stocks in news:

The country's largest lender State Bank of India has decided to sell its 8.25 percent stake in UTI AMC through an initial public offering.

The board of Bharti Airtel on December 4 approved a plan to raise up to $3 billion via debt and equity route.

Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland on December 4 said the company proposes to observe non-working days in a few plants in December to align production at its facilities in line with market demand.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Bonanza Portfolio and here’s what they have to recommend:

Century Textiles: Buy| LTP: Rs.473| Target: Rs 515.50| Stop Loss: Rs 449|Upside 9%

Reliance Industries: Sell| LTP: Rs 1552.70| Target: Rs 1460|Stop Loss Rs.1615| Downside 6%

Delta Corp: Buy| LTP: Rs 215.55| Target: Rs 241| Stop Loss: Rs 200| Upside 12%