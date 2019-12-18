Early on D-Street | Nifty can stretch towards 12,290-12,350 if index holds above 12,070

It was indeed a terrific Tuesday for D-Street as strong global cues helped the benchmark indices to fresh record highs.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied over 400 points to hit a fresh record high of 41,401.65 while the Nifty50 rose over 100 points to hit a record of 12,182.75

Nifty50 hits a fresh record high for the 9th time while the S&P BSE Sensex hit a fresh record high for the 20th time so far in 2019, CNBC-TV18 data showed.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 413 points to 41,352 while the Nifty50 closed with gains of 111 points to 12,165. Both Sensex and Nifty50 hit fresh closing highs as well.

Investor wealth soared by Rs 1.26 lakh crore in a buoyant equity market where the BSE benchmark zoomed by over 400 points helped by strong global cues.

Sectorally, the action was seen in telecom, metal, IT, finance, and banking stocks while profit-taking was seen in sectors like consumer durables, realty, and healthcare.

Big News:

Global cues pushed benchmark indices to record highs, and now all eyes are on the upcoming GST Council meeting. Media reports suggest that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council may raise the base rate to 9-10 percent from the current 5 percent to raise additional revenue.

The actual CGST collection during April-November stood at Rs 3,28,365 crore, while the Budget Estimate was Rs 5,26,000 crore for these months.

According to sources, the Finance Ministry has set a Rs 1.1 lakh crore monthly GST collection target for the remaining four months of 2019-20 financial year

Technical View:

Nifty formed a long bullish candle on the daily charts

As long as index sustains above 12070 levels traders can expect this upmove to extend towards 12290-12350.

But, visible upsides from current levels are limited as we head into events like GST and Trump impeachment sessions on Wednesday, which can materially alter the direction of the market.

It looks prudent on the part of traders to book profits in long positions as market heads beyond 12200 levels where as fresh signs of weakness may emerge on close below 12070 levels, suggest experts.

Three levels: 12070, 12182, 12200

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to YES Securities Ltd and here’s what they have to recommend:

Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 1467| Target: Rs 1650| Stop Loss: Rs 1430| Upside 12%

Petronet LNG Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 278| Target: Rs 305| Stop Loss: Rs 267| Upside 9%

HCL Technologies Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 557| Target: Rs 600| Stop Loss: Rs 540| Upside 7%