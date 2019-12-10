Early on D-Street | Nifty can slide towards 50-day SMA at 11,740 if index slips below 11,888

Indian market witnessed a volatile trading session on Monday but bulls managed to pull the benchmark indices higher towards the close of the session.

The final tally on D-Street: the Sensex rose 42 points to 40,487, while the Nifty closed 16 points higher at 11,937.

The benchmark indices swung both ways before closing flat. Sectorally, action was seen in energy, oil & gas, auto, and metal stocks, while profit-taking was evident in IT, realty, and capital goods space.

The broader market closed mixed – the BSE Midcap index was up 0.11 percent and the BSE Smallcap index was down 0.44 percent.

India VIX, which is a volatility index based on the Nifty Index Option prices that measure market volatility over the next 30 calendar days, rose by 7.5 percent to 14.67 levels.

The rupee pared initial losses and settled 16 paise up at 71.04 against the US dollar on December 9 amid softening crude oil prices and weakening of the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas.

On the provisional front, FPIs were net buyers in Indian equity markets while DIIs were also net buyers to the tune of Rs 74 cr, provisional data showed.

Big News:

SIP AUM touches an all-time high of Rs 3.12 lakh cr in November; Inflows into equity funds fell as much as 85 percent.

Net inflows into equities stood at Rs 933 crore last month, a three-year low and a drop of nearly 85 percent month-on-month, according to data released by the AMFI.

The assets under management (AUM) of Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) touched an all-time high of Rs 3.12 lakh crore in November.

Inflows through SIPs stood at Rs 8,272 crore as against Rs 8,246 crore in October, registering an increase of almost Rs 26 crore month-on-month.

Technical Outlook:

Nifty snaps 2-day losing streak and closed with an indecisive formation ‘Doji’ on the daily charts

In the next trading session if Nifty50 declines below 11,888 levels then it can slide towards its 50-Days simple moving average placed at 11,740.

Positional traders can continue with their short positions for a target of 11740, suggest experts.

Intraday traders can consider fresh shorting of the index if it trades below 11888 for at least 30 minutes in the next session and look for a target 11800, they say.

Three levels to track on Tuesday – 11,888, 11,981, 12158

Max Call OI: 12000, 12200

Max Put OI: 12000, 11500

The nifty bank closed a day at 31316 with minimal loss and formed a Doji candle pattern on the daily chart

The immediate support for the index is coming near 31250-31050 zone and resistance is coming near 31550-31750 zone, suggest experts.

Stocks in the news

Quess Corp: Board approved allotment of 7.15 crore shares to eligible shareholders of Thomas Cook.

Hero MotoCorp: Company will increase ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles & scooters from January 1.

Jindal Steel & Power: Promoter released pledge on 25 lakh shares (0.25 percent equity) on December 3.

PC Jeweller: CRISIL downgraded the company's long & short-term ratings to bank loan facilities to 'D'.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to HDFC Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

TCI Express: Buy| LTP: Rs 782| Target: Rs 860| Stop-Loss: Rs 740| Upside 10%

Coromandel International: Buy| LTP: Rs 509|Target: Rs 560|Stop-Loss: Rs 475| Upside 10%