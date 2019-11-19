Early on D-Street | Market may continue to consolidate; 12,000 key level for Nifty

The Indian market settled with nominal losses on Monday, November 18, after trading in a narrow range for the most part of the day.

Equity barometer Sensex ended in the negative snapping two consecutive sessions of gains. The Nifty appeared to be in the consolidation mode, as neither the bulls nor the bears could gain an upper hand. Nifty shed 11 points to close at 11,884.5.

BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices outperformed the benchmark Sensex, closing with gains of 0.44 percent and 0.27 percent, respectively.

Experts attributed the lacklustre show of the market to the lack of major positive triggers.

"After the September-quarter results and amid the lack of major macroeconomic data releases this week, the market seems to have entered an indecisive period of trade, having rallied well in the last two months. Globally, investors are awaiting triggers on the resolution of the US-China trade tension and future interest rate trajectory of the US central bank. In the short-term, volatility may stay but banks are expected to do well," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Technical analysts are of the view that 12,000 is the key level for Nifty.

"Bulls continue to be on the sidelines as the market consolidates. Till 12,000 is not breached on the upside, the near-term consolidation may continue," said Amit Shah, Technical Research Analyst at Indiabulls Ventures.

Shah believes the index is poised to hit fresh all-time highs above 12,100 level and dips towards support zone should be utilised to build long positions.

Meanwhile, the rupee settled 6 paise lower at 71.84 against the US currency due to continued forex outflows and gains in the dollar in global markets.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 270.66 crore, while the DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 309.45, provisional data showed.

Big News:

India is not facing 5 percent economic slowdown and continues to be the fastest-growing economy in the world, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said in Lok Sabha on Monday.

During Question Hour, Thakur also said that a number of steps are being taken by the government to strengthen the economy that includes the merger of banks and tax concessions to industries.

The Union minister of state for finance said India continues to the fastest growing economy in the world even though many countries in the world are facing an economic slowdown.

Technical View:

Nifty made several attempts to hold 11,900 on November 18 but failed, forming a small bearish candle on the daily charts following the Gravestone Doji formation in the previous session.

The bulls somehow managed to defend a 13-day exponential moving average (11,852), which offered support to the index during corrections in this leg of up-move. Weakness can get accelerated once the bears decisively push the index below the said average, experts say.

Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist - Technical Research & Trading Advisory of Chartviewindia.in said as multiple technical parameters on the lower time- frame charts were favouring bears, it would be prudent on the part the of traders to avoid long positions in the index. Aggressive traders with high-risk appetite were advised to remain short with a stop above 11,950 on a closing basis.

Three levels: 11,867.6, 11,946.2, 11,931.27

Max Call OI: 12,000, 12,200

Max Put OI: 11,600, 11,500

Stocks in news:

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Rating agency Brickwork Ratings India has downgraded the company's 6 percent cumulative redeemable non-convertible preference shares and the issuer rating to "BWR AA+" with a negative outlook.

Jubilant Life Sciences: Promotor group Jubilant Stock Holding Private Limited offloaded 11,60,000 shares in the company, at Rs 493 per share, through a bulk deal on BSE.

Precot Meridian: Credit rating agency CARE has given a "CARE BBB-" rating with a negative outlook on the company's long-term bank facilities and "CARE A3" on the company's short-term bank facilities.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to HDFC Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Granules India: Buy | LTP: Rs 128.25 | Target: Rs 145 | Stop Loss: Rs 120 | Upside: 13 percent

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company: Buy | LTP: Rs 329 | Target: Rs 360 | Stop Loss: Rs 310 | Upside: 9 percent

Rallis India: Buy | LTP: Rs 179.70 | Target: Rs 200 | Stop Loss: Rs 168 | Upside: 12 percent