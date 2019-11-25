Early on D-Street | Market looks indecisive; close below 11,800 may trigger a bigger fall

Losses led by IT and bank heavyweights kept the Indian market down on Friday, November 22, as the risk appetite of investors remained low due to fresh worries over the US-China trade deal and reports that H-1B visas may see some changes to protect US workers and wages.

"Fresh worries over a delay in the US-China trade deal, the Fed minutes and stringent US H-1B visa has fuelled negativity in India and abroad. The focus will be on the Q2 GDP data next week, which is expected to be weak, below the 5 percent reported in Q1.

On the other hand, domestic blue-chips are finding difficulty in maintaining positivity due to super high valuations.

Nifty50 is now trading at one year forward P/E of 19 times and 26 times on 12-month trailing basis, which does not provide much leeway to perform well in the short-term," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"We foresee some consolidation in the short-term due to premium valuation in large-caps and weak macros. But we are very positive on banking, PSUs, AMCs, insurance and green energy companies like gas. We are also more positive on mid and small caps compared to large caps, given the reasonable valuation of 15 times on a one year forward P/E and an improvement in the strength of balance sheet with better cashflows, as per the second quarter result," said Nair.

On Friday, November 22, the Sensex suffered a loss of 216 points, or 0.53 percent, 40,359.41, while the Nifty ended 54 points, or 0.45 percent, lower at 11,914.40.

The Indian rupee settled 5 paise higher at 71.71 against the US dollar, marking its second straight session of gains.

On the institutional front, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the Indian markets for Rs 305.72 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 177.37 crore, provisional data showed.

Technical View:

The Nifty formed a 'Bearish Belt Hold' pattern on the daily charts, while for the week, there was a Doji kind of pattern formation on the weekly scale for third consecutive week. It gained 0.16 percent during the week.

The formation of a Doji candle indicates indecisiveness among the bulls as well as the bears, as the index closed near the opening levels and the bounces were being sold in the absence of follow-up buying interest.

Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research and Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol as Nifty is holding on to its 13-day exponential moving average (11,899), a breach of this on a closing basis shall accentuate selling pressure further with initial targets of 11,802 levels.

But as weekly charts are also displaying weakness with sell signals on some of the momentum oscillators, a close below 11,800 should trigger a much bigger fall whose magnitude can be of 200 points from 11,800 levels, he added.

Three levels to watch on Monday would be 11883.5, 11960.5, 11968.1

Max Call OI: 12,000, 12,100

Max Put OI: 11,500, 11,900

Stocks in news:

CRISIL, has downgraded Vodfone Idea's rating on non-convertible debentures of Rs 3,500 crore. CARE Ratings has also downgraded its rating on long-term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures.

DHFL deferred the September quarter numbers scheduled for November 25.

CARE Ratings has revised the long-term and short-term bank facilities of GATI.

State Bank of India has raised Rs 3,813.60 crore through perpetual bonds to fund its business growth.

Muthoot Finance is to acquire IDBI Asset Management Limited and IDBI MF Trustee Company, paving way for Muthoot Finance’s entry into mutual fund asset management space.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Sameet Chavan, chief analyst-technical & derivatives, Angel Broking, and here’s what he has to recommend:

Kalyani Steels: Buy | LTP: Rs 224.45 | Target: Rs 260 | Stop loss: Rs 206

Lupin: Buy | LTP: Rs 771.90 | Target: Rs 824 |Stop loss: Rs 748