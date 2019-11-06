Early on D-Street | Major support for Nifty seen at 11,780

A blip in the rally, after rallying for 7 consecutive sessions in a row but the upside still remains intact, suggest experts.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed above 40,200 while Nifty50 held onto 11900. The final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex fell 53 points to 40,248 while the Nifty50 closed with losses of 24 points to 11,917 on Tuesday.

Sectorally, the action was seen in telecom and FMCG space while profit-taking was seen in consumer durables, healthcare, capital goods, and metal index.

In the broader market – the S&P BSE Mid-cap fell 1.13 percent while the S&P BSE Smallcap index was down 0.8 percent.

On the macro front, activity in India's dominant services industry contracted for a second consecutive month in October due to muted demand, a private business survey showed on November 5, driving business optimism to a near-three year low.

The big question in front of investors is --- have we topped out? Well, going by technical charts, there are signs of a slowdown in momentum but if the index manages to hold above crucial support levels such as 11880-11900, Nifty has a chance of hitting 12K.

The rupee gained 8 paise to close at a fresh five-week high of 70.69 against the US dollar on Tuesday following foreign fund inflows and gains in Asian peers after the Chinese central bank cut interest rates.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 473 cr while the DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1593 cr, provisional data showed.

Big News:

On the earnings front, as many as 79 companies will declare their results for the September quarter which include names like Bajaj Electricals, Canara Bank, Corporation Bank, Exide Industries, Fortis Healthcare, Indiabulls HF, Lupin, Radico, Tata Steel, Voltas, and V-Guard Industries.

Lupin: PAT likely to grow by 10% YoY

Tata Steel: PAT likely to fall by 80% YoY

Voltas: PAT likely to grow by nearly 5% YoY

(All estimates are from Motilal Oswal)

Technical View:

Nifty took support near its 5-days EMA and made a Hanging Man kind of pattern

The index has to continue to hold above 11850 levels to witness an up move towards 12000 then 12103 zones, suggest experts.

On the downside, major support is seen at 11780 zones.

Three levels: 11,861, 11978, 12000

Max Call OI: 12000, 11800

Max Put OI: 11600, 11300

Stocks in news:

Titan Company reported a muted set of numbers for the quarter ended September 2019. Profit grew 1.8 percent at Rs 320.2 crore on the back of subdued growth in the jewellery business which contributes 80 percent to revenue.

Tech Mahindra has reported 17.2 percent jump in its September quarter net profit at Rs 1,124 crore against Rs 959.4 crore in the previous quarter.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Religare Broking Ltd and here’s what they have to recommend:

Bank of Baroda: Sell Nov Futures| LTP: 101| Rs Target: Rs 95|Stop-Loss: Rs108| Downside 6%

Radico Khaitan: Buy| LTP: Rs 327| Target: Rs 375| Stop-Loss: Rs 315| Upside 14%

Biocon: Buy| LTP: Rs 255.85| Target: Rs 290| Stop-Loss: Rs 250| Upside 13%