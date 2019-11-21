Early on D-Street | Key resistance for Nifty at 12,034

A historic day for Indian markets as Sensex hit a record high of 40,816 while Nifty50 had a touch-and-go moment with 12000 levels.

The final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 181 points to 40,651 while the Nifty50 closed 59 points higher at 11,999 on Wednesday.

Sectorally, the action was seen in energy, healthcare, oil & gas, and capital goods index while profit-taking was seen in realty, consumer durables, telecom, and power stocks.

What led to the rally? Experts are of the view that favourable global cues backed by benign oil prices, divestment buzz, better-than-expected Q2 results from India Inc. and a strong rally in Reliance Industries which holds a considerable weight in the index are some of the factors which fuelled the rally on D-Street.

"BSE Sensex hit a record high on favourable global markets backed by benign oil prices as FII flows turned positive post the corporate tax cuts and expected privatisation of PSU units," S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities told Moneycontrol.

"Second Quarter Earnings were rescued by corporate tax cuts and with Fund Houses piling on to large-cap index components we have seen record highs today led by RIL which is rapidly gaining market share in its Telecom vertical," he said.

The Indian rupee tumbled 10 paise to close at 71.81 against the US dollar on Wednesday, in lock-step with weak Asian currencies following a flare-up in US-China tensions.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 566 cr while the DIIs were also net buyers to the tune of Rs 183 cr, provisional data showed.

Big News:

SEBI doubles minimum investment in PMS funds to Rs 50 lakh

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on November 20 doubled the minimum investment in PMS funds to Rs 50 lakh.

However, existing investments will be allowed to continue until the end of the PMS agreement, the regulator said in a release detailing decisions taken at its board meet on November 20.

The hike in minimum investment in PMS funds may slow down the growth seen by the PMS industry, experts said.

Dr. VK Vijaykumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said hiking the investment limit for PMS from Rs 25 lakhs to Rs 50 lakhs is a bit restrictive. In his views, many potential investors are likely to be denied the benefits of PMS.

In other news, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on November 20 approved a proposal to reduce the time taken to complete a rights issue to nearly T+31 days from the existing period of T+55 to 58 days.

Technical View:

Nifty closed a shade below 12000 levels. It formed a Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts which suggest indecisiveness among the bulls as well as the bears

This is the second time when Nifty50 witnessed selling pressure around 12040. The last time when Nifty50 touched 12,034 was on 8 November and since then it witnessed profit taking which took the index towards a low of 11800 before bouncing back.

Three levels to watch on Thursday would be 11,966, 12034, 12103

Max Call OI: 12000, 12200

Max Put OI: 11900, 11800

Essel Group plans to sell 16.5 percent stake in its flagship company Zee Entertainment Enterprises to financial investors, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Coffee Day: Lenders invoke 4.20% pledged stake of company on November 19.

Reliance Capital: Delhi High Court restricts company from selling its balance approximately 4.5% stake in RNAM (Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd)

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Bonanza Portfolio Ltd and here’s what they have to recommend:

Canara Bank: Buy| LTP: Rs 221.95| Target: Rs 238.50| Stop Loss: Rs 213| Upside 7.50%

Torrent Pharma: Buy| LTP: Rs 1,742.20| Target: Rs 1,890 |Stop Loss: Rs 1655| Upside 9%

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 216.05| Target: Rs 242 | Stop Loss: Rs 200| Upside 12%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.