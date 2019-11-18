Early on D-Street | Create fresh shorts below 11,891, look for target of 11,800

The Indian markets remained volatile and closed flat in a truncated week. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.08 percent while the Nifty fell 0.11 percent for the week ended November 15.

The Indian markets remained volatile throughout the week largely weighed down by muted results from India Inc. as well as weak economic data on inflation and IIP. Moody’s downgrade of the rating outlook to 'negative' from 'stable' also strengthens the bearish outlook.

The broader market witnessed a mixed trend where the S&P BSE mid-cap index was up by 0.28 percent while the S&P BSE small-cap index fell 1.1 percent in the past four trading days.

But, as many as 33 stocks in the small-cap space bucked the trend. These include HG Infra, Steel Exchange, Rushil Décor, Manpasand Beverages, Punj Lloyd, and Dixon Technologies among others.

On the macro front, India's trade deficit narrowed to $11.01 billion in October from $18.0 billion a year ago, the trade ministry said on Friday, helped by lower oil imports.

Foreign exchange reserves continued their upward march surging $1.710 billion to touch a new high of $447.81 billion in the week to November 8, according to weekly data released by the Reserve Bank.

The rupee appreciated by 18 paise to close at 71.78 against the American currency on Friday, extending gains for a second day on the back of easing crude oil prices and positive trends in equity markets.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 1008 cr, while the DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 537 cr, provisional data showed.

Big News:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on November 15 said the government intends to address the concerns of the crisis-ridden telecom companies which are facing billions of dollars of fresh statutory liability following a recent Supreme Court ruling.

"I want no company to shut operations. I want everyone to be up and running. We want the economy to have good number of companies in business and flourish in their business." said Sitharaman

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on November 15 said it is exploring to monetise data centres as part of the company's debt reduction plans.

According to data from Morningstar India, 36 mutual fund schemes had exposure to the corporate bonds of Vodafone Idea to the tune of Rs 3,376 crore as on October 31.

Technical View:

Nifty50 registered a Bearish reversal formation called Gravestone Doji in which open, close and low of a candle are equal or similar

Friday’s intraday sell-off with long upper shadow, from the highs of 11973, is clearly suggesting lack of conviction on the part of bulls at higher levels.

If Nifty slips below 11891 levels on Monday then it should head towards 11802, 11700 levels

Traders are advised to remain neutral on the long side whereas intraday traders can create fresh shorts below 11891 and look for a target of 11800, suggest experts.

Three levels: 11879, 11973, 12034

Max Call OI: 12000, 11800

Max Put OI: 11600, 11500

Stocks in news:

Foreign brokerage firm Nomura Singapore picked up 9,50,000 shares of Eris Lifesciences at the price of Rs 410 per share through a bulk deal on BSE on November 15.

Telecom operator Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) on November 15 posted a loss of Rs 2,335 crore on account of provisioning for liabilities after the Supreme Court ruling on statutory dues.

Direct-to-home operator Dish TV India Ltd has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 96.37 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2019. The Essel Group firm had reported a net profit of Rs 19.73 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Dish TV said in a BSE filing.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Religare Broking Ltd and here’s what they have to recommend:

Tata Chemicals Limited: Buy| LTP: Rs 639| Target: Rs 670| Stop Loss: Rs 624| Upside 5%| Initiation range: 635-640

HDFC Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 2224| Target: Rs 2280| Stop Loss: Rs 2180| Upside 2%| Initiation range: 2210-2215

Power Finance Corporation Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 111.20| Target: Rs 118| Stop Loss: Rs 107| Upside 6%| Initiation range: 110-112