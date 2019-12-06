Early on D-Street | Bulls should remain in control as long as Nifty holds above 11,950

A volatile day for Indian markets, but bears gained control of D-Street and pushed benchmark indices in the negative territory.

In a surprise move, RBI maintained status-quo which initially triggered a sharp reaction on the negative side as the majority were expecting 25 bps cut. However, the index managed to recoup losses and closed above 12000.

Experts feel that the market is likely to consolidate further but the bias still remains on the upside as long as Nifty holds above 11950 levels.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex fell 70 points to 40,779 while the Nifty50 closed 24 points lower at 12018.

Sectorally, the action was seen in IT, Consumer Durables, and Capital Goods stocks while on the losing front, telecom, metals, public sector indices witnessed selling pressure.

In the broader market space – the Midcap index was down 0.32 percent while the Small-cap index outperformed as it rose 0.02 percent.

Volume spike of 100-400% was seen in stocks like Titan, SRF, Container Corp, InterGlobe Aviation, and Tata Elxsi.

Long Buildup – Tata Elxsi, Equitas, JustDial

Short Buildup – IGL, Indigo, and Godrej Consumer Products

The Indian rupee rose sharply in the last hour of trade to settle 24 paise higher at 71.29 to the US dollar on Thursday after the RBI promised to continue with the accommodative stance in its monetary policy.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net buyers for the first time in Indian markets in December month for Rs 653 cr, while the DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 410 cr, provisional data showed.

Technical View:

Nifty formed a Bearish candle on the daily charts but held on to its crucial support at 12000

The index failed to hold on to 5-days EMA placed at 12032

Despite forming a small bearish candle, the trade setup still remain positive

As long as Nifty holds above 11950 levels, bulls should remain in control, suggest experts.

On the upside, if the index manages to sustain above 12081 levels in the next trading session then the upswing can get extended upto 12113 kinds of levels while a close below 11998 could drag it towards 11950-11900.

Three levels to watch on Friday – 11998, 12081, 12158

India VIX moved up by 7.39% at 14.30 levels.

Max Call OI: 12500, 12000

Max Put OI: 12000, 11500

Stocks in news:

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (M&M) on December 5 announced that it has acquired 36.63 percent of share capital of Meru Travel Solutions at Rs 44.71 crore in the first tranche of investment.

Global ratings agency Moody's on December 5 downgraded the ratings on private sector lender Yes Bank with a negative outlook citing asset quality concerns and the shrinking capital buffers.

Cadila Healthcare on December 5 said it has filed the New Drug Application (NDA) of Saroglitazar Mg with the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to IndiaNivesh Securities Limited and here’s what they have to recommend:

Bajaj Finserv: Sell| LTP: Rs 8,970| Target: Rs8,500| Stop-Loss: Rs 9,300| Downside: +5.55%

Container Corp: Buy| LTP: Rs 568| Target: Rs 615| Stop-Loss: Rs 544| Upside: +8.27%

Larsen & Toubro: Buy| LTP: Rs 1,302| Target: Rs1,380| Stop-loss: Rs1,260 | Upside: +5.99%