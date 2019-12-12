Early on D-Street | Bullish momentum to strengthen if Nifty manages to hold 11,832

Indian market witnessed a late recovery in the second half of the trading session on Wednesday which pushed the S&P BSE Sensex by nearly 200 points while the Nifty50 reclaimed 11900 levels.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 172 points to 40,412 while the Nifty50 closed with gains of 53 points to 11,910 on Wednesday.

Sectorally, the action was seen in Oil & Gas, IT, as well as realty space while profit-taking was witnessed in capital goods, telecom, and metal stocks.

What to watch out for on Thursday?

Well, after a massive 166 times subscription to its initial public offering (IPO), all eyes are now on the listing of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank scheduled on December 12.

In terms of macro data, investors would watch out for Industrial production data for October, as well as inflation data for the month of November.

On the global front, markets would react to the US Fed Reserve policy outcome.

The rupee appreciated by 7 paise to settle at a fresh one-month high of 70.85 against the US dollar on Wednesday on the back of firm domestic equities and easing crude oil prices, extending its winning run for the sixth straight session.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 605 cr, while the DIIs were also net buyers to the tune of Rs 239 cr, provisional data showed.

Big News:

With pressure on revenue collection, the goods and services tax (GST) rates and slabs may be raised during the GST Council meeting next week.

The all-powerful GST Council, headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is set to meet on December 18 in the backdrop of lower-than-expected GST collection and pending compensation to many states.

As of now, there are four slabs under the GST regime -- 5, 12, 18 and 28 percent. Goods and services under the 28 per cent category also attract cess over and above the rate, which ranges between 1 and 25 per cent.

A group of officers from the Centre and states, which met on Tuesday to finalise recommendations for rate rationalisation, is said to have considered various options including raising rates from 5 per cent to 8 per cent and 12 per cent to 15 per cent, sources said.

Technical View:

Nifty formed a bullish candle on the daily charts

It bounced back after breaching Tuesday’s intraday low of 11844 which is a positive sign

But, it is too early to conclude that we have made a bottom

If the index sustains above 11832 levels, then the bullish momentum will strengthen and could open room for the index to touch 12083 levels.

A breach of 11832 could take the index towards 11750 levels. Positional traders can make use of any dip in next session between 11890-11,870 levels to create fresh long positions with a stop below 11832 and look for a target of 12,000, suggest experts.

Three levels: 11832, 11923, 12083

Max Call OI: 12000, 12200

Max Put OI: 11500, 12000

Stocks in news:

Private sector Axis Bank is evaluating the acquisition route to scale up microfinance books while its rivals such as Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank have already taken strides in this segment.

Non-banking lender L&T Finance is raising up to Rs 1,500 crore through a bond sale, the proceeds of which will be used for on-lending and refinancing of existing debt.

Diversified conglomerate ITC is looking to garner up to 20 per cent of the Rs 7,400-crore frozen food market in India in next three years with the firm expanding its offering in the category, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Bonanza Portfolio and here’s what they have to recommend:

Divi’s Laboratories Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 1819.60 | Target Rs 1,960 |Stop Loss: Rs 1,746|Upside 7.75%

Phoenix Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 762.65 | Target: Rs 830|Stop Loss: Rs 720|Upside 8.92%

Havells India: Sell| LTP: Rs 635.45 | Target: Rs 585 |Stop Loss: Rs 665| Downside 8%