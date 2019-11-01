Early on D-Street: Book profits in long positions on rally beyond 11,950 or below 11,855

It was a terrific Thursday for D-Street as the Sensex touched record highs, while the Nifty50 had a touch-and-go moment with levels around 11,900.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 77 points to close at 40,129 while the Nifty50 rose 33 points to close at 11,877.

For the month of October, Nifty rose 3.5 percent while in the October series, the index was up 2.6 percent.

Stable global cues, thanks to a rate cut by the US Fed, better than expected results from India Inc., festive cheer, and buying by foreign institutional investors lifted sentiment on D-Street.

In terms of sectors, much of the action was seen in IT, public sector, and realty stocks while profit booking was seen in metals, and energy space.

On the macro front, markets would react to core sector data that shrank by 5.2 percent in September 2019 as seven of eight sectors witnessed negative growth, according to official data released on October 31.

Auto companies would be in focus as automakers as well as two-wheeler makers will start declaring their sales for the month of October. The renewed buying interest for vehicles during Diwali lifted sentiment in the auto space. As a result, passenger vehicle sales may see marginal growth in October, led partly by heavy discounts.

Nomura said passenger vehicles could see 3-5 percent growth as festive season retail sales increased by mid-single digit and wholesales should benefit from festive season being bunched up in October 2019.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 1,870 crore while the DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 650 crore, provisional data showed.

Big news:

As many as 32 companies will report their results for September quarter which include names like Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, GIC Housing Finance, JK Lakshmi Cement, JSW Energy, V-Mart, and Yes Bank etc. among others.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: PAT likely to fall 17 percent YoY.

V-Mart: Company to report a loss of Rs 4.6 crore.

JSW Energy: PAT likely to grow by 18 percent YoY.

(All estimates are from Motilal Oswal)

Technical view:

Nifty rose for the fifth consecutive day in a row.

It registered a Doji kind of candle on the daily charts, but that doesn’t mean that it is sell on rallies market.

In the next trading session, if the index trades below 11,855 levels for 30 minutes, then it can attract intraday selling, whereas weakness will get confirmed on a close below 11784 levels, which shall accentuate selling pressure in the short term, suggest experts.

Any rally beyond 11,950 levels, without a correction, shall be short lived. Hence, we advise traders to book profits in long positions either on rally beyond 11950 or if it trades below 11855 levels, they say.

Three levels: 11,855, 11,945, 12,103

Max Call OI: 11,800, 12,000

Max Put OI: 11,600, 11,500

Stocks in news:

Bharti Airtel: S&P placed Bharti Airtel on Credit Watch Negative on adverse SC ruling.

Bajaj Auto: Company entered into settlement agreement with TVS Motor w.r.t defamation suit.

Jindal Saw: Q2 profit jumps sharply to Rs 301 crore versus Rs 97.18 crore, revenue falls 9.4 percent to Rs 2,681.6 crore versus Rs 2,960.1 crore YoY.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) reported standalone net profit at Rs 563.4 crore for the July-September period, an 84.3 percent quarter-on-quarter drop due to higher inventory losses.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to IndiaNivesh Securities Ltd and here’s what they have to recommend:

V-Guard: Buy| LTP: Rs.250| Target: Rs 284 |Stop Loss: Rs.234 | Upside 13 percent.

Ceat: Buy| LTP: Rs.1008| Target: Rs 1140 |Stop Loss: Rs.930 | Upside 13 percent.

Apollo Tyres: Buy| LTP: Rs.190| Target: Rs 214 |Stop Loss: Rs.178 | Upside 12.63 percent.