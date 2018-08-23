App
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dynamic Cables rises 15% on orders win worth Rs 80cr

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of Dynamic Cables added 15.3 percent intraday Thursday as company received orders worth Rs 80 crore.

The company has bagged orders of Rs 80 crore from two of the top EPC companies of India, for use in their various EPC projects execution under SAUBHAGYA Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana.

The orders received by the company are for the supply of cables & conductors in next six months period.

No promoter/ promoter group have any interest in the entity that awarded the orders. The awarded orders do not fall within related party transactions.

At 14:50 hrs Dynamic Cables was quoting at Rs 43.20, up Rs 4.20, or 10.77 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 03:06 pm

