Dussehra 2022 | Nine lessons from the festival that help you become a successful investor

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities

Dussehra signifies the victory of good over evil and is one of the key Indian festivals. The demonic forces were defeated on Dussehra. We can learn many investing lessons from the characters of the great epic Ramayana and implementing them would help make one successful.

Remaining calm in times of volatility

An investor is likely to face a lot of upheavals over his investment horizon. These obstacles are like the Rakshasas creating obstacles on the path to strong returns. Like Lord Ram, one needs to remain calm and composed during such difficult times and not act on impulse. One has to maintain discipline, assess the situation properly, and then take the next step.

Ego could lead to your downfall

One of the things that led to Ravana's downfall was his ego. He considered humans and monkeys to be inferior to him. He never imagined them causing him any harm and considered himself to be the most powerful. Similarly an investor shouldn't let his ego dictate his decision. If an investment is going downhill, he needs to look into the reasons thereof and if thought fit, consider booking a loss, rather than holding on to it and letting it impact your overall portfolio return.

Analyse your portfolio regularly

An investor shouldn't be like Kumbhakarna who was known for sleeping long hours. He should analyse his portfolio and not sleep for long periods after adding stocks to his portfolio. This would help him to weed out companies which are not performing in line with his expectations and protect his overall portfolio returns.

Know your boundaries

Lakshman had drawn a line (Lakshman Rekha) and requested Sita not to cross that line at any cost to remain safe. But then Ravana lured Sita to cross the line and kidnapped her. Similarly, many investors are getting lured into investing in direct stocks based on hot tips that promise them the moon. You must know your boundaries and respect them, not getting lured into wrong products or products where your knowledge or comfort level is low.

Invest in good stocks

Vibhishan, brother of Ravana, was a demon by birth but he always considered himself to be a Brahmin. He moved away from his own family and gave up his royal status to support and aid Lord Ram in his fight against Ravana. An investor may make the mistake of investing in bad stocks but he must switch to good stocks on realising his mistake.

Have a financial goal and plan on achieving it

After getting to know that Sita had been abducted by Ravana, Lord Ram did not act on impulse. He planned out his strategy to proceed to Lanka and achieve his goal of rescuing Sita. Similarly, an investor must have a financial goal and devise a plan or strategy to achieve his goals. Earning returns on your investment is not an easy task unless you plan things well.

Diversify your investments

Lord Ram was a strong warrior. But even he had realised that he alone wouldn’t be able to defeat Ravana. He raised an army with the help of Hanuman and Sugreeva. When it comes to your portfolio, you need an army too. Don’t just rely on fixed income products as the real returns could be negative at times due to inflation. Returns of a single type of product could vary significantly from one year to another. An army of a well diversified portfolio, spread across asset classes, is the mantra to succeed in investing too.

Knowledge is power

Ravana was a powerhouse of Vedic knowledge. If you do not keep track of the domestic market or global events, you are likely to invest in assets that do not give optimum returns. Also if your investments are not tax-efficient, then your post-tax returns may not be optimum.

Hard work is important for success

Ravana did tapasya for thousands of years to appease Lord Shiva. Do not expect your investments to grow magically with the help of tips from your friends, colleagues, or TV channels. You will have to put in your efforts consistently. If you take advice from different sources who have no idea about your finances, do not expect to succeed. Do your own research and invest in assets that will help you reach your goals.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.