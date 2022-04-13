English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Duroply Industries locked in 10% upper circuit after Porinju Veliyath raises stake

    Duroply Industries has given a 48 percent return in April so far after losing 16 percent in the past two months

    Moneycontrol News
    April 13, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Duroply Industries shares were locked in a 10 percent upper circuit on April 13, a day after ace investor Porinju Veliyath and wife Litty Thomas increased their shareholding in the company.

    The stock hit the upper circuit in the afternoon trade, rising 10 percent to Rs 132.60 on the BSE, with around 37,000 shares changing hands.

    On April 12, Veliyath and Thomas bought 7,000 shares in the plywood company, which has a market capitalisation of nearly Rs 86 crore, through open market transactions.

    With this, their shareholding in the company has increased to 5.61 percent, up from 5.5 percent.

    As of December 2021, Veliyath, who leads PMS Equity Intelligence India, owned 3.10 percent stake & Thomas 2.4 percent.

    Close
    Duroply Industries shares have given a 48 percent return in April so far after losing 16 percent in the last two months.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Duroply Industries
    first published: Apr 13, 2022 03:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.