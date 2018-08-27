App
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Duke Offshore locked at 20% upper circuit on bagging 2 high speed crew transfer contracts

The 1st contract starts on October 15, 2018 and 2nd on October 21, 2018

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Duke Offshore locked at 20 percent upper circuit on Monday as company has bagged two high speed crew transfer contracts with an international company operating in India.

The 1st contract starts on October 15, 2018 and 2nd on October 21, 2018

There were pending buy orders of 26,200 shares, with no sellers available.

At 13:20 hrs Duke Offshore was quoting at Rs 45, up Rs 7.50, or 20 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 135.00 and 52-week low Rs 29.05 on 15 January, 2018 and 23 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 66.67 percent below its 52-week high and 54.91 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 01:44 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

