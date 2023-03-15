Dreamfolks Services rises 4% on pact with Visa Worldwide

Shares of Dreamfolks Services rose four percent on March 15 after the company said it has entered into an agreement with Visa Worldwide Pte. Ltd.

The agreement is for launching global duty-free services programme, the company said in an exchange filing.

At 2:12 am, shares of the company were trading at Rs 422, up 3.5 percent, on the BSE. The company’s stock made a market debut in September 2022, as the scrip got listed at Rs 508.70 on NSE, up 56 percent over its issue price of Rs 326. On BSE, the scrip made a debut at Rs 505, up 55 percent.

Moneycontrol News