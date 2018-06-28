Dr Reddy's stock gains 1% on Establishment Inspection Report from USFDA for Medak units

Dr Reddy's Laboratories share price gained over a percent in early trade on Thursday after the US health regulator issued Establishment Inspection Report for the company's Medak units.

The pharma major informed exchanges that it has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration for units located in Medak district, Telangana.

The US health regulator had completed audit of API Hyderabad Plant 3 at Bollaram and API Hyderabad Plant 1 at Jinnaram Mandal, Medak District, Telangana on March 9 and March 16, respectively.

After the audit, the USFDA had issued a Form 483 with four observations for API Hyderabad Plant 1.

It also had issued a Form 483 with five observations for API Hyderabad Plant 3. Those observations were related to procedures and facility maintenance.

