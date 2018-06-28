App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Reddy's stock gains 1% on Establishment Inspection Report from USFDA for Medak units

The US health regulator had completed audit of API Hyderabad Plant 3 at Bollaram and API Hyderabad Plant 1 at Jinnaram Mandal, Medak District, Telangana on March 9 and March 16, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dr Reddy's Laboratories share price gained over a percent in early trade on Thursday after the US health regulator issued Establishment Inspection Report for the company's Medak units.

The pharma major informed exchanges that it has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration for units located in Medak district, Telangana.

The US health regulator had completed audit of API Hyderabad Plant 3 at Bollaram and API Hyderabad Plant 1 at Jinnaram Mandal, Medak District, Telangana on March 9 and March 16, respectively.

After the audit, the USFDA had issued a Form 483 with four observations for API Hyderabad Plant 1.

It also had issued a Form 483 with five observations for API Hyderabad Plant 3. Those observations were related to procedures and facility maintenance.

At 09:22 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 2,298.00, up Rs 5.60, or 0.24 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 09:50 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Dr Reddys Laboratories

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.