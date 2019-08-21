Dr Reddy's slips 2% after USFDA issues 8 observations for Andhra facility

Shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories fell over 2 percent in early trade on August 21 after the company was issued Form 483 with eight observations by the USFDA after the inspection of its Duvvada facility in Andhra Pradesh.

"We have been issued a Form 483 with 8 observations", Dr Reddy's said in a filing to the BSE on August 20.

The audit of the company's formulations manufacturing plant (Vizag SEZ Plant 1) at Duvvada, Visakhapatnam by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) completed on August 20, it added.

The company said it will address them comprehensively within the stipulated timeline.

The nature of observations for Duvvada is unknown but may be sentiment dampener. This could be an overhang on the stock in the near term," said global financial firm Citi in a note.

Citi further said that the observations are routine post-FDA inspections and most observations are not meaningfully disruptive.

As per the US health regulator, "an FDA Form 483 is issued to firm management at the conclusion of an inspection when an investigator(s) has observed any conditions that in their judgment may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts."

The FDA Form 483 notifies the company's management of objectionable conditions.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, the company announced the launch of Vigabatrin Powder for Oral Solution, USP in the US market.