Dr Reddy's rises 1% after launching cholesterol-lowering medicine in US

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories climbed about 1 percent in early trade after the company launched a cholesterol-lowering medication Colesevelam HCI tablets in the United States (US).

Shares of the company hit an intraday high of Rs 2,600 on BSE, up as much as 6.3 percent.

The Colesevelam HCI tablet is a generic version of Japanaese pharmaceutical company Daiichi Sankyo's Welchol.

The tablets will be available in 625 mg with 180-count bottle size, Dr Reddy's said in a statement.

Dr Reddy's rival Sun Pharmaceutical Industries also has an authorised generic version of the drug.

At 09:59 hrs Dr Reddys Laboratories was quoting at Rs 2,476.20, up 1.21 percent from the previous close.