App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 10:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Reddy's rises 1% after launching cholesterol-lowering medicine in US

The Colesevelam HCI tablet is a generic version of Japanaese pharmaceutical company Daiichi Sankyo's Welchol.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories climbed about 1 percent in early trade after the company launched a cholesterol-lowering medication Colesevelam HCI tablets in the United States (US).

Shares of the company hit an intraday high of Rs 2,600 on BSE, up as much as 6.3 percent.

The Colesevelam HCI tablet is a generic version of Japanaese pharmaceutical company Daiichi Sankyo's Welchol.

The tablets will be available in 625 mg with 180-count bottle size, Dr Reddy's said in a statement.

Dr Reddy's rival Sun Pharmaceutical Industries also has an authorised generic version of the drug.

At 09:59 hrs Dr Reddys Laboratories was quoting at Rs 2,476.20, up 1.21 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 10:38 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #markets

most popular

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.