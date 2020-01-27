Dr Reddy's Q3 numbers expected today; watch out for outlook on R&D spend, new launches

Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories is set to release its October-December quarter numbers on January 27 and most brokerages are of the view that the company's Q3 scorecard will show healthy numbers.

The company is likely to show a year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue, EBITDA and core PAT as the regional market continues to rise.

Brokerage firm Kotak Securities expects Dr Reddy's Labs' core gross margins (ex-licensing income) to expand 60 bps, back to nearly 52.1 percent in the quarter. It sees EBITDA margins at 22.7 percent and expects reported earnings per share (EPS) to grow 14 percent (YoY) and adjusted PAT to grow 25 percent YoY.

"Adjusted PAT is likely to come at Rs 551 crore, up 24.9 percent YoY while EBITDA margin will improve 153 bps YoY," said Kotak.

Kotak expects US business to bounce back to $240 million, following the supply challenges in 2QFY20, as well as the benefit of recent launches.

Kotak's estimates show a 12 percent YoY growth for India and a 15 percent YoY growth in Russia/CIS to grow. RoW may see a growth of 12 percent YoY and EU may grow 30 percent YoY. PSAI business may see a growth of 15 percent YoY, Kotak said.

On the other hand, Edelweiss Securities expects the US revenue to grow 9 percent QoQ in constant currency terms, as some sales from Q2FY20 were pushed to the quarter and the company launched 5 products.

"We expect India business to grow 15 percent YoY, faster than the IPM, following the launch of biosimilar Avastin and entry into the Nutrition segment. Expect EBITDA margins to remain buoyant at nearly 23 percent, as cost rationalisation continues to drive operating leverage," Edelweiss said.

The brokerage expects a 10.2 percent YoY growth in revenue to Rs 4,243.3 crore, a 20.2 percent YoY growth in EBITDA to Rs 980.2 crore and 16.6 percent YoY growth in core PAT to Rs 565.5 crore.

On the similar lines, brokerage firm Sharekhan by BNP Paribas expects a 13.6 percent YoY rise in revenue to Rs 4,391.2 crore. Margins percentage from operations may come at 22.4 in Q3FY20 against 20.8 percent in Q3FY19 while adjusted PAT is likely to see an 11 percent YoY rise to Rs 545.3 crore, said Sharekhan.

While the numbers are likely to be healthy, the outlook on R&D spend and Update on ANDA filings or launches over the next 12-15 months are the key things to watch out for when Dr Reddy's Labs releases its Q3 scorecard, said experts.