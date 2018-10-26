Dr Reddy’s Q2 preview: Brokerages expect subdued show, profit likely around Rs 330-370 cr

Dr Reddy’s, which will announce its results on October 26, is likely to post a net profit in the range of Rs 330-370 crore. Brokerages expect subdued performance in the September quarter mainly due to lack of meaningful approvals for new products. Along with it, the effect of Suboxone based on US court order is likely to weigh as well.

Here’s what different brokerages expect from the company’s Q2 show.

Brokerage: Kotak Institutional Equities

The global research firm expects a net profit of Rs 337 crore for the September quarter. Further, it sees US business declining USD 14 million quarter on quarer, given the loss of Suboxone opportunity in the quarter. “We forecast 10% yoy growth for India, while we expect Russia/CIS to grow by 14% yoy. We expect proprietary products to continue with the sluggish trends with only 5% qoq growth,” analysts at the firm wrote in their report.

It also sees EBITDA margins declining to 19.2%.

Brokerage: Axis Capital

Axis Capital projects a net profit of Rs 370 crore for the September quarter, which is likely to be on the back of lower tax rate. It expects QoQ decline due to absence of gSuboxone sales (due to continued restrain order from US court) v USD 15-20 million sales in Q1FY19 and lack of meaningful approvals. Margin expansion on better gross margin and lower R&D expenses is likey too.

Brokerage: Emkay

The broking firm expects a net profit of Rs 367.5 crore for the quarter under review. It sees an overall muted performance as US business could be flat due to lack of meaningful launches along with an increase in competition in the existing portfolio.

While, gSuboxone effect faded-off in this quarter due to the restrain order by a US court. “Additionally, we expect steady domestic revenue growth of 8% yoy (up 13% qoq) bolstered by Derma and Gastro Intestinal therapeutic areas. We estimate EBITDA margin to contract by 167 basis points qoq and PAT to stand at Rs3.6bn. We also penciled in surge in employee cost due to annual increments,” analysts at the firm wrote in their report.

Brokerage: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities expects a net profit growth of 18 percent year on year to Rs 361 crore mainly due to a strong operational performance. Further, revenues could grow 8 percent to Rs 3,858 crore due to 10% growth in each India and the US formulations. EBITDA margins are expected to remain at 19%.