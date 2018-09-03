Dr Reddy's Labs, Sun Pharma hit fresh 52-week high despite market turning weak; Piramal Enterprises falls 4%

The Indian market has turned negative despite opening the week on a positive note with the Nifty down 108 points and trading at 11,572 mark while the Sensex shed 361 points and is trading at 38,283 mark.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 826 stocks advancing, 944 declining and 321 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1367 stocks advanced, 1418 declined and 184 remained unchanged.

With the rupee trading just below the 71 mark against the US dollar, pharma stocks are buzzing this Monday afternoon. The Nifty pharma however traded lower by half a percent dragged by Piramal Enterprises which is down close to 4 percent followed by Cipla which is trading lower by 2 percent. The other losers include names like Aurobindo Pharma, Divis Labs and Glenmark Pharma.

On the other hand, Dr Reddy's Labs jumped 3.5 percent, hitting a new 52-week high of Rs 2632 per share while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was the other stocks which also hit the fresh 52-week high mark and is trading at 653.95 per scrip.