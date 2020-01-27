Dr Reddy's Labs share price rises 5% despite Rs 570 crore loss in Q3

Dr Reddy's Laboratories ended January 27 with gains of almost 6 percent, hitting a new 52-week high of Rs 3,201.95 even after reporting a loss of Rs 569.7 crore in the December quarter.

The pharmaceutical company, however, reported strong EBITDA margins.

The loss of profit was due to impairment of non-current assets including generic Nuvaring drug. The profit in the year-ago quarter was Rs 485.2 crore and Rs 1,092.5 crore in the July-September quarter.

At operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased sharply by 24.1 percent to Rs 1,073.7 crore and margin rose by 200bps to 24.5 percent YoY in Q3.

Revenue during the quarter grew 13.86 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,383.8 crore, driven by growth across regions. Revenue from Europe, India and emerging markets rose 52 percent, 13 percent and 19 percent, respectively, on the back of new products and volume transaction in the base business.

Its global generics business grew 15 percent to Rs 3,592.7 crore in Q3FY20 YoY, driven by North America business (up 8 percent), Europe (up 52 percent), India (up 13 percent) and Emerging Markets (up 19 percent).

Pharmaceutical services and active ingredients (PSAI) segment increased 16 percent YoY during the quarter, but revenue from proprietary products and others declined 18 percent YoY to Rs 100.5 crore.

The performance has been good across all businesses and the company achieved strong EBITDA margins, said co-chairman and MD GV Prasad said.

The profits were impacted due to trigger-based impairment charge taken on a few products including gNuvaring, he said. “We continue to focus on execution and have made significant progress on quality systems and operational efficiencies,” he added.