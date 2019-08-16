App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Reddy's falls nearly 2% after co clarifies on NuvaRing-USFDA issue; Citi cuts target by 6.5%

The USFDA sends the applicant a CRL if the agency determines that it will not approve the application, or ANDA, in its present form for one or more reason

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell 1.8 percent intraday on August 16 after the management issued a clarification after receiving a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the US health regulator over its NuvaRing drug.

The stock had shed 1.8 percent on August 14 on street's expectations of a likely delay in the launch of NuvaRing drug. At 13:06 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 2,479.80, down Rs 31.40, or 1.25 percent, on the BSE.

The management on August 14 said it received a CRL from the US Food and Drug Administration and is preparing its response to it. "Receiving a CRL is ordinary in the course of our business. Hence, we do not have a practice of disclosing any CRL from USFDA on any product," it said.

Close

The USFDA sends the applicant a CRL if the agency determines that it will not approve the application, or ANDA, in its present form for one or more reasons.

related news

NuvaRing is a vaginal ring used to prevent pregnancy.

In related news, global brokerage Citi maintained its sell rating on the stock and slashed its target price to Rs 2,375 from Rs 2,540 per share, citing likely delays in the female contraceptive drug launch after a fresh CRL from the USFDA.

The research firm cut its FY20/21/22 EPS estimates by 8/6/1 percent, respectively, assuming the launch of generic NuvaRing in mid-2020. "Nuvaring launch before mid-CY20 is unlikely and a further delay can't be ruled out," it said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 16, 2019 01:40 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Dr Reddys Laboratories

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.