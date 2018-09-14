App
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 11:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Reddy's Laboratories up 2% after company launches Neostigmine Methylsulfate Injection in US market

Shares of Dr Reddys Laboratories gained 2.5 percent intraday Friday after company launched Neostigmine Methylsulfate Injection in US market.

The company launched Neostigmine Methylsulfate Injection, USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Bloxiverz (Neostigmine Methylsulfate) Injection approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Bloxiverz brand and generic had US sales of approximately USD 111 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in July 2018, according to IMS Health.

Dr Reddy's Neostigmine Methylsulfate Injection, USP is available in 5 mg/10 ml and 10 mg/10 ml multi-dose vials.

At 11:37 hrs Dr Reddy’s Laboratories was quoting at Rs 2,577.40, up Rs 48.10, or 1.90 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 14, 2018 11:49 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

