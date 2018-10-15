App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories rises nearly 4% on sale of API manufacturing biz

The company has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of its API manufacturing business unit located in Jeedimetla, Hyderabad, to Therapiva.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories rose nearly 4 percent intraday Monday as company announced the sale of its API manufacturing business unit.

The company has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of its API manufacturing business unit located in Jeedimetla, Hyderabad, to Therapiva.

This divestiture is being done by way of slump sale (as a going concern) and includes all related fixed assets (land and building), current assets, current liabilities, and its employees, company said in release.

"The divestiture of our API manufacturing business unit is a step towards streamlining our manufacturing operations and optimizing our cost structures," said Sanjay Sharma, Executive Vice President & Head, Global Manufacturing Operations.

The share price increased by 22 percent in the last 6 months.

At 09:52 hrs Dr Reddy’s Laboratories was quoting at Rs 2,526, up Rs 75.65, or 3.09 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 15, 2018 09:59 am

