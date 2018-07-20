App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Reddy's Laboratories gains nearly 2% on drug launch in US market

Esomeprazole is an OTC proton pump inhibitor used to treat frequent heartburn occurring two or more days a week in adults.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained nearly 2 percent intraday Friday as company launched a capsules to treat frequent heartburn.

The company announced the launch of Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Capsules USP, 20 mg, an over-the-counter (OTC) in the United States market as approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Capsules is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Nexium 24HR Capsules.

Esomeprazole is an OTC proton pump inhibitor used to treat frequent heartburn occurring two or more days a week in adults.

Milan Kalawadia, Vice President and Head, US OTC and Speciality Rx businesses at Dr Reddy's Laboratories said, "This launch continues to demonstrate our deep R&D and manufacturing capabilities to bring newer storebrand OTC medications to the market."

At 11:12 hrs Dr Reddy’s Laboratories was quoting at Rs 2,067.60, up Rs 36.70, or 1.81 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 11:23 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.