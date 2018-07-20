Dr Reddy's Laboratories gains nearly 2% on drug launch in US market

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained nearly 2 percent intraday Friday as company launched a capsules to treat frequent heartburn.

The company announced the launch of Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Capsules USP, 20 mg, an over-the-counter (OTC) in the United States market as approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Capsules is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Nexium 24HR Capsules.

Esomeprazole is an OTC proton pump inhibitor used to treat frequent heartburn occurring two or more days a week in adults.

Milan Kalawadia, Vice President and Head, US OTC and Speciality Rx businesses at Dr Reddy's Laboratories said, "This launch continues to demonstrate our deep R&D and manufacturing capabilities to bring newer storebrand OTC medications to the market."

At 11:12 hrs Dr Reddy’s Laboratories was quoting at Rs 2,067.60, up Rs 36.70, or 1.81 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil