Dr Reddy's Laboratories gains 2%, BofAML maintains buy with target Rs 2,900

Share price of Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained 2.7 percent intraday Friday as foreign research house BofAML has maintained buy rating on the stock.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,445 and an intraday low of Rs 2,398.95.

Research house raise target price to Rs 2,900 from Rs 2,475 with a potential upside of 22 percent.

It believes that deep pipeline in US gives comfort of 8% growth in US, while FY20 is largely an inflexion point.

The company has specialty to take a bigger role eventually. Facility clearances, filing of complex LAI and DFN-15 are catalysts in the near-term.

At 11:38 hrs Dr Reddy’s Laboratories was quoting at Rs 2,437.55, up Rs 57.40, or 2.41 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil