Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 01:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Reddy’s gains 3% as co lines up 15 product launches in US for FY19

The Hyderabad-based drug major also remains optimistic for a double digit growth in the domestic market in the ongoing financial year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories gained over 3 percent, amid a rally in pharmaceutical names. A report by Press Trust of India stating the roll out of multiple scerlosis drug in this fiscal may have also boosted sentiment.

The report said that the firm is expected to launch over 15 products in the US market in 2018-19, according to a top company official.

The Hyderabad-based drug major also remains optimistic for a double digit growth in the domestic market in the ongoing financial year.

"Normally every year, based on our portfolio and R&D investments, we prepare for 10 to 15 launches. But this year (2018-19), it could be 15 plus," the company's CFO Saumen Chakraborty told analysts in a call.

The company, which launched three products in the US during March quarter of 2017-18, has over 100 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) lined up for approval with the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

"We have over 100 ANDAs pending, many of them first-to-file, many of them complex assets, both at the API level as well as the finished dosage level," CEO GV Prasad said.

At 13:50 hrs Dr Reddys Laboratories was quoting at Rs 2,057.00, up Rs 90.80, or 4.62 percent, on the BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,057.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,972.00.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 01:53 pm

