Dr Lal Pathlabs will sustain pre-COVID margins, says brokerage firm JM Financial

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Mar 21, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST

JM Financial foresees acquisitions coming in for Dr Lal Pathlabs in FY24 to drive inorganic growth as the company has sufficient net cash flows on its balancesheet.

Brokerage firm JM  Financial has a positive outlook for Dr Lal Pathlabs and expects the diagnostic company to sustain its pre-Covid margins in the coming fiscal year despite its subdued margin performance in the December quarter.

The broking firm's optimism over a turnaround stems from Dr Lal Pathlabs' operating leverage, cost rationalisation and volume traction from the non-NCR region even amid competitive intensity.

"We like the company's well-calibrated strategy of accelerated growth in emerging markets such as West and South and growth markets like Bihar, Rajasthan, UP etc.," the brokerage firm wrote in a report.

Meanwhile, JM Financial also expects Delhi NCR, the primary market for Dr Lal Pathlabs, to deliver higher year-on-year growth in the coming financial year.