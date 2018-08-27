Dr Lal PathLabs touches 52-week high; Equirus Securities initiates add with target Rs 1,100

Share price of Dr Lal PathLabs touched 52-week high of Rs 1,071; rising 5.5 percent intraday Monday as research house Equirus Securities has initiated add rating with target of Rs 1,100 with a potential upside of 7 percent.

According to research firm, the favorable industry tailwinds to be leveraged by extensive reach, while new regional lab to help fetch more B2B biz in eastern region.

Wellness package to offer further thrust on volumes and low-margin hospital laboratory management to help aid volumes, it added.

At 10:50 hrs Dr Lal PathLabs was quoting at Rs 1,063, up Rs 47.75, or 4.70 percent on the BSE.

In the last 1 year share price increased by 30 percent.

