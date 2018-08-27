App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Lal PathLabs touches 52-week high; Equirus Securities initiates add with target Rs 1,100

In the last 1 year share price increased by 30 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Dr Lal PathLabs touched 52-week high of Rs 1,071; rising 5.5 percent intraday Monday as research house Equirus Securities has initiated add rating with target of Rs 1,100 with a potential upside of 7 percent.

According to research firm, the favorable industry tailwinds to be leveraged by extensive reach, while new regional lab to help fetch more B2B biz in eastern region.

Wellness package to offer further thrust on volumes and low-margin hospital laboratory management to help aid volumes, it added.

At 10:50 hrs Dr Lal PathLabs was quoting at Rs 1,063, up Rs 47.75, or 4.70 percent on the BSE.

In the last 1 year share price increased by 30 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 11:09 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.