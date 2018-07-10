Dr Lal PathLabs stock falls 3% after its chief financial officer resigns

Dr Lal PathLabs share price fell 2.9 percent intraday on Tuesday after its chief financial officer tendered his resignation.

Dilip Bidani, Chief Financial Officer has tendered his resignation from the services of the company on July 10, the service provider of diagnostic and related healthcare tests said in its filing.

It further said Bidani will now be serving his notice period in the company.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on August 10 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ending June 30, 2018.

At 14:11 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 900, down Rs 11.20, or 1.23 percent on the BSE.