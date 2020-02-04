Dr Lal PathLabs shares fall 3% despite a decent Q3 show

No 10 | Company name: Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd. | Market Cap: RS 12,769 crore | Growth in 2019: 69% (Image: lalpathlabs.com)

Dr Lal PathLabs share price fell almost 3 percent in the morning trade on BSE on February 4 and looked on course to extend its losing run into the third consecutive session.

The stock remained under pressure even as it reported healthy December quarter earnings a day earlier.

The company reported a 19.08 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 54.9 crore for the quarter.

Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 327.9 crore as against Rs 292.5 crore in the year-ago period.

After the Q3 numbers, most brokerages retained a positive view on the stock.

Global financial firm Citi has a buy call on the stock with a target price at Rs 1,700. The company stands to benefit from industry growth as well as the market share shift, it said.

Citi said the company missed on the front of revenues by 3 percent during the December quarter but this was offset by a better margin.

Good visibility on growth and high return on capital employed (RoCE) should support premium multiples, Citi said.

CLSA, too, has a buy call with the target raised to Rs 2,100 from Rs 1,800. "Q3 results were below our estimates due to a higher opex-led margin miss. A 13.7 percent volume growth is below estimate but offset by better realisations," CLSA said.

CLSA said the company was facing a slowdown in the home market but gaining traction in new markets. The global brokerage has cut FY20-22 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 5-6 percent.

"We expect growth challenges to continue in Delhi/NCR but the company is well placed to achieve a 16-17 percent volume growth in new markets," CLSA said.

Shares of Dr Lal PathLabs were trading 1.51 percent down at Rs 1,710 on BSE at 1125 hours.