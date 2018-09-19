Dr Lal PathLabs rises 4%; IDFC Securities initiates outperform call with target Rs 1,184

Dr Lal PathLabs shares rose 4 percent intraday Wednesday after broking house IDFC Securities initiated outperform call on the stocks with potential upside of 23 percent.

It has kept a target of Rs 1,184 per share.

IDFC Securities believes that company is one of the winners, given its proven execution capabilities and profitable business model.

Focus on volume growth, competitive pricing and steady network expansion are positive for the company.

It expect 16 percent revenue CAGR and steady 26 percent margin over FY18-21, also economic gains to increase for large players and create multi-year growth stories.

At 13:28 hrs Dr Lal PathLabs was quoting at Rs 979.85, up Rs 20.80, or 2.17 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,120 and 52-week low Rs 717.65 on 29 August, 2018 and 24 October, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 12.48 percent below its 52-week high and 36.59 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil