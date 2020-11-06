Dr Lal PathLabs' Q2 net profit rises 6%, revenue up 18% YoY

Dr Lal PathLabs on November 6 posted a 6 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in Q2 FY21 consolidated net profit at Rs 85.3 crore.

The company has reported a net profit of Rs 80.5 crore in Q2 FY20 and Rs 28.4 crore in Q1 FY21.

A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated profit to the tune of Rs 86 crore.

Consolidated revenue for the said quarter came at Rs 431.9 crore, up 18 percent YoY from Rs 365.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

CNBC-TV18 poll's estimate for revenue was Rs 416 crore.

Consolidating EBITDA grew 17 percent YoY to Rs 127.2 crore against Rs 108.9 crore in Q2 FY20. A CNBC-TV18 poll's estimates for EBITDA was Rs 126 crore.

EBITDA margin came at 29.5 percent against 29.8 percent YoY and CNBC-TV18 poll's estimate of 30 percent.

The company also announced its board's approval for the acquisition of Bindish Diagnostic Laboratory LLP (BDL) and ChanRe Diagnostic Services Private Limited (CDSPL).

"PathLabs Unifiers Private Limited (PUPL) (a wholly-owned subsidiary) has signed binding term sheets on 6 November 2020 for the acquisitions of the business of Bindish Diagnostic Laboratory LLP (BDL), in Jamnagar, Gujarat on a going concern basis, for a purchase consideration not exceeding Rs 4 crore and equity stake of 70 percent in ChanRe Diagnostic Services Private Limited (CDSPL), in Bengaluru, Karnataka, for a purchase consideration not exceeding Rs 17.5 crore," the company said in a regulatory filing.

BDL and CDSPL are engaged in the business of providing pathological diagnostic services.