Dr Lal PathLabs gains 3% as CLSA maintains buy with target Rs 1,320

Shares of Dr Lal PathLabs added 3.3 percent intraday Monday as broking house CLSA has maintained buy rating on Dr Lal PathLabs with a target price of Rs 1,320 per share.

According to CLSA, the sales are in-line and 50 bps beat on EBITDA margin. This is a third-consecutive quarter of 25 percent plus volume growth.

The competitive intensity remains stable and volumes likely to continue moving from unorganised to organized, it added.

Kotak Securities has maintained reduce rating on Dr Lal Pathlabs and raised target to Rs 900 from Rs 865 per share.

This is a strong start to the year as increased focus on wellness and bundled packages encouraging.

The research house believes that structural trends remain favorable, while rich valuations are adequately price in growth narrative.

At 15:01 hrs Dr Lal PathLabs was quoting at Rs 942.65, up Rs 27.15, or 2.97 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil