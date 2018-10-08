Dozen reasons to tread this market with caution

Markets have been giving sleepless nights to most investors, but the statistics don’t show an alarming picture. The Nifty index is flat (down 1.1 percent year to date), although an average portfolio would show double-digit losses because of the carnage in midcaps and small cap shares. The mid and small cap indices have lost 21 percent and 28 percent year to date. But shouldn’t investors be scouting for bargains, then?

While it is a difficult call and investors should gauge the merits of individual stocks before investing, we highlight multiple headwinds that the markets will have to grapple with in the coming months. So if you are in a mood to bottom fish, exercise caution.

Rising crude price has been our traditional Achilles heel. India is the third largest importer of crude oil and rising international oil prices are inflating domestic transport fuel costs in a strong demand environment. Brent, the benchmark is trading at a four-year high of over $84 per barrel, With long-term supplies not coming in a hurry, a meaningful decline is unlikely to be on the cards.

India is caught in a vicious cycle with the weakening rupee against the US dollar and high crude-oil prices in the international market swelling the current account deficit. In the first quarter, India's current account deficit (CAD) widened to $15.8 billion, which is around 2.4 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP). High crude oil prices, rise in non-crude and non-gold imports are major reasons for a high CAD.

Portfolio flows haven’t been supportive either. Foreign Institutional Investors have been sellers in both debt as well equity markets. In the year till date, they have net sold over Rs 15,000 crore of equities and over Rs 50,000 crore of debt.

With US economy on a strong footing, US Fed looks set to hike rates for the fourth time in 2018 and is likely to keep at it in 2019 as well. Yields on US 10 year-bonds have risen from 2.4 percent at the beginning of the year to 3.23 percent now. This would further slowdown flows to emerging markets including India.

The rupee is feeling the pressure. Year to date, the rupee has depreciated by close to 16 percent. RBI’s intervention in the foreign exchange market and measures announced by the government to rein in the current account deficit have been largely ineffective so far.

The rise in crude coupled with the depreciation of the currency will exert inflationary pressure. Below average rainfall and the efforts to raise minimum support prices can only add fuel to the fire. So while the RBI has customarily left interest rates unchanged, it has turned to a more hawkish stance for the future. If market rates are any indicator, money is getting costlier.

The debt-laden IL&FS fiasco has also added to the complication. With debt in excess of Rs 91,000 crore, the group doesn’t have matching assets to repay or service the entire obligation. With the government now steering the ship, a contagion could be contained by providing an emergency line of credit and rolling over the long-term obligation. But IL&FS’s creditors will have to be prepared for hair-cuts.

The IL&FS default resulted in a near freeze in the money market as yields shot up on various other instruments. The heightened risk aversion towards NBFCs who had been riding on the short-term liquidity available from mutual funds to grow their business is unlikely to reverse in a hurry. Growth will definitely take a back seat in the future.

While the GDP numbers so far look fine, thanks also to a low base of last year, the base effect would start waning. The difficult macro environment, inflationary pressure and rising rates are beginning to pinch the Indian customers if auto sales numbers are any indicators to go by. Indian consumers were clearly the last man supporting the earnings story as the investment cycle is yet to recover.

The deficit problem is not only confined to CAD; the fiscal situation needs attention as well. Although the government has reduced the borrowing target for the second half riding on receipts from small savings, all’s not well. GST collection hasn’t been up to the mark and disinvestment target looks up in the air. In a major setback to the much-publicised reform, the government made oil marketing companies bear the Rs 1 loss on fuel in order to relieve the customers as a further strain on fiscal was not possible.

Finally, last but perhaps the most important factor that would keep the bulls caged is the upcoming election season. State elections have been announced for five states, namely Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram. With the electoral prospects of the ruling party not too exciting in most states, it may just set a weak stage before the finals – the general election in 2019.

So with headwinds galore, has the market priced in the concern? At the current level Nifty trades at 20X FY19E (estimated) earnings. Much of the froth is gone, but the market is still away from what can be described as mouth-watering valuations.